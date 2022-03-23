Top 40 hottest MLB players of all time who will make you drool

It is time to look at the hottest baseball players on the baseball field. Who is the hottest hitter in baseball? They are many, but this article highlights 40 of the hottest MLB players in 2021. They are not just the hottest. They are also very talented! In the United States, baseball is a trendy sport. This article looks at the most attractive men and why they get so much attention for their looks and abilities.

These hot baseball players give fans a reason to watch baseball, from their sexy, handsome looks to incredible talents. Maybe it is because of the tight uniforms, or you like to admire sexy men. Learn some interesting facts about them as you also admire their looks.

Hottest MLB players of all time

Baseball is one of the highest-paying sports in the USA and the rest of the world. Several handsome men play this sport. Let us find out who are some of the hottest baseball players.

1. Kevin Kiermaier

Look at this hunk! Kevin is among the most attractive baseball players. He plays as a centre fielder for the Tampa Bay rays in Major League Baseball. He has three Gold Glove awards and is considered a top outfielder in the major league. He has a massive following due to his hot physique and fantastic personality.

2. Adam Ottavino

Adam is one of the most attractive baseball players. He is a top pitcher for the Boston Red Sox of the MLB. He used to be a team member of the Anaheim Angels in Kansas City and Cleveland Indians. He was born on November 22, 1985. He is also a husband and father.

3. Jake Arrieta

Jake is a solid and silent guy. He keeps everything low. He pitches for the Chicago Cubs and is also a family guy. He was born on March 6, 1986, a professional baseball pitcher. He has previously pitched for Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and Baltimore Orioles.

4. Grady Sizemore

Grady is an American former baseball outfielder. He used to be a member of the Cleveland Indians from 2004-to 2011. Grady, however, suffered knee injuries. He was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies from 2014 to 2015. He won Gold Glove awards two times in a row, MLB all-star three times, and Silver Slugger one time.

5. Noah Syndergaard

Noah is an MLB pitcher for the New York Mets. He was chosen for the first round of the MLB draft in 2010 by the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 6'6", and he has always been so quiet and chilled; however, he always delivers an outstanding performance.

6. James Mccann

James is a professional baseball catcher who plays for the New York Mets. He was born on June 13, 1990. He previously was a team member for the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers. In 2019, he was named to the MLB all-star game.

7. Freddie Freeman

Freddie is one of the men who are considered top third in the league. This is attributed to his power and regular hitting. He also has a very high defensive range. He won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

8. Cody Bellinger

He plays first base and outfield for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has been playing since 2017. He was selected for the team in 2015. He is currently 26 years old and a world series champion. He is referred to as the world's most handsome athlete currently.

9. Mookie Betts

Mookie is a handsome and talented professional baseball player. He has been playing for the Boston Red Sox and is one of their best team members. He is currently 27 years old and is 6 feet tall. He is one of the best MLB players of all time.

10. Nolan Arenado

Nolan is one of the best third basemen in Major League Basketball. He has been able to get eight Rawlings Gold Glove Awards and six Silver Slugger Awards. He is among the most recognized athletes at the moment.

11. JD Martinez

Julio Daniel Martinez plays for Boston Red Sox. He comes from Miami, Florida, and has been a team member since five years old. Currently, he is 34 years old. Who is the hottest hitter in baseball? He is termed as one of the hottest hitters.

12. Eric Hosmer

Eric was the first baseball baseman for the San Diego Padres. He was a Kansas City Royals team member from 2011 to 2017. He is a left-handed hitter with a lot of talent. In 2008 he received a $6 million signing bonus.

13. Kris Bryant

He is a third baseman and outfielder for the Colorado Rockies of MLB. He has previously been a member of the Chicago Cubs and Francisco Giants. He went to San Diego, where he played baseball for Toreros.

14. Alex Rodriguez

His nickname is A-Rod. He is a shortstop and a third baseman. He is also a businessman and a philanthropist. He played 22 in MLB for Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, and Texas Rangers.

15. Brett Lawrie

His real name is Brett Russell Lawrie, he was born in January 18, 1990. He is a Canadian professional third baseman. He was a mender of the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, and Oakland Athletics.

16. Brandon Morrow

He is a super hot and talented guy. If baseball were not an option, he would have become a model. He was born on July 26, 1984. He has also been awarded as a third pre-season all American.

17. George Springer

He was selected for the Astros springer in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB. He then made it to MLB's debut in 2014. He was born on September 19, 1989, and has served for Major League Baseball as a professional baseball outfielder. He was primarily right field and also centres.

18. Fernando Tatis Jr

Tatis suffered a broken left wrist that needs surgery. Then, in December, he fell off a motorcycle in his residence country, the Dominican republic. He was born on January 2, 1990, and his nickname is El Nino.

19. Buster Posey

Buster was born on March 27, 1987. He is a professional baseball catcher. He was part of the San Francisco Giants for 12 years straight. He retired in during the final season of 2021. He was born in Leesburg, Georgia.

20. Tyler O'Neill

Tyler is a Canadian professional baseball left fielder for the St. Louis Cardinals of MLB. He made his debut on April 19, 2018. He won a gold medal in 2015. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and is 95kgs. He throws bats with his right hand. He was Southern League Most Valuable player in 2016.

21. Alex Bregman

A-Breg is a baseball third baseman and shortstop. He became the first high school team member who won the USA baseball player of the year award. He made his MLB debut in July 2016.

22. Bryce Harper

Bryce has been playing right fielder for the Philadelphia Phillies of MLB. He was a member of the Washington Nationals from 2012 to 2018. He has been called a five-tool player.

23. Danny Valencia

He is an American-Israeli baseball player. Currently, he serves for the Israeli national baseball team. In addition, he has played for several MLB teams including the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics, and Seattle Mariners.

24. Christian Yelich

Christian was born on December 5, 1991. He is an American professional baseball outfielder. He plays for the Milwaukee Brewers of MLB. He has also served for Miami Marlins. They selected him in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB draft.

25. Gavin Lux

He was born on November 23, 1997. Gavin's real name is Gavin Thomas Lux, a professional American baseball shortstop. He is a team member of the Los Angeles Dodgers of MLB. He was selected for the Dodgers' first round of the 2016 Major League draft.

26. Anthony Rizzo

His real name is Anthony Vincent Rizzo. He was born on August 8, 1989. He is an American professional baseball first baseman and is a free agent. He has been playing for New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and the Chicago Cubs.

27. Nolan Arenado

Nolan is a professional American baseball third basement for St Louis Cardinals. He made his debut in Colorado Rockies. He is among the top three basemen. This is attributed to his power and defence alongside his strong arm. He was born on April 16, 1991.

28. Alex Kirilloff

Alex was born on November 9, 1997. He is an outfielder for the Minnesota twins of MLB. He made his debut in 2020. His real name is Alexander David Kirilloff.

29. Kike Hernandez

His real name is Enrique Javier, and he was born on August 24, 1991. He is a Puerto Rican baseball player. He plays as a utility player for Boston Red Sox. In addition, he played for Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Miami Marlins.

30. Francisco Lindor

His real name is Francisco Miguel Lindor. He was born on November 14, 1993. His nickname is Paquito or Mr. Smile. He is a Puerto Rican shortstop Baseball player for the New York Mets of MLB.

31. Ryan Mountcastle

He was born on February 18, 1997. He is a left fielder and was the first baseman for the Baltimore Orioles of MLB. He made his debut in 2020.

32. Corey Seager

He is an American professional baseball shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers of MLB. He was born on April 27, 1994. His real name is Corey Drew Seager. He was selected for his first round of the 2012 MLB draft in the first round. He was the 2016 National League Rookie of the year and was the MLB all-star for two seasons.

33. Jacob deGrom

Jacob's nickname is The denominator. His real name is Jacob Anthony deGrom. He was born on June 19, 1988. He is a pitcher for the New York Mets of MLB.

34. Nick Maton

Nicholas Maton was born on February 18, 1997, he is a shortstop, and he plays the second baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies of MLB. He made his debut in 2021. He was born in Chatham, Illinois.

35. Giancarlo Stanton

His real name is Giancarlo Cruz, Michael Stanton. He was born on November 8, 1989. He was previously known as Mike Stanton. He is an American outfielder and hitter. He plays for the New York Yankees of MLB. He made his debut in 2010.

36. Joey Votto

Joey's real name is Joseph Daniel Votto. He was born on September 10, 1983. He is a Canadian professional baseball player. He plays the first baseman for the Cincinnati Reds of MLB. He made his debut with Reds in 2007.

37. Adam Duvall

Adam's real name is Adam Lynn Duvall. He is an American professional baseball outfielder. He was born on September 4, 1988. He formerly played for Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, and the Giants. He made his MLB debut in 2014.

38. Trent Grisham

Who is the ugliest baseball player? Well certainly, Trent is not. His real name is Trent Marcus Grisham. He was born on November 1, 1996. He is an American professional baseball outfielder for the San Diego Padres of MLB. He had previously played for Milwaukee Brewers.

39. Harrison Bader

Harrison Joseph Bader is an American professional baseball centre fielder for the St. Louis Cardinals of MLB. He was born on June 3, 1994, the sexiest baseball player. He went to the University of Florida. He also played college baseball for the Florida Gators.

40. Adam Wainwright

Adam is an American professional baseball pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals of MLB. He was born on August 30, 1981. His nickname is Wino and Uncle Charlie. His full name is Adam Parrish Wainwright.

Who is the best utility player in the MLB? Marwin Gonzalez is considered among the best utility players in baseball. He was first signed by Chicago Cubs in 2005.

These men are phenomenal and talented. If you have a crush on any of them, here is a chance for you to find out a little more information about them. They are not only handsome, but they are also very talented. Their physique is just a bonus. So who do you think is the hottest hitter in baseball? You be the judge and let us know.

