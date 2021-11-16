What are the most expensive men jeans brands: Top 20 list

Gone are the days when men dressing in material suits defined the true nobility of what a man should resemble. However, fashion is one thing that is never constant. On the contrary, it has immensely evolved over the years. Therefore, the way you dress is how you will be addressed. Take a look at the most expensive men's jeans that are on-demand in this generation!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

This material has been a favourite for decades! Photo by: @ stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Some people measure how wealthy a person is through their mode of dressing. I have heard some women claim that men who dress in suits are unapproachable or too serious about life. They prefer men dressed in smart casual. That is a nice T-shirt and good-looking men's jeans.

Top designer jeans brands list

You could be a carefree person who adores simple dressing or a smart freak, always eager to look good! Or, you are in search of expensive jeans brands names suitable to attend an event, we have the best jean brand for you.

1. Levi's

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Levi's Men's 569 Loose Straight Jeans Size 32x34 Brand New. Photo by: @XenaGifts

Source: Getty Images

Back in the 1960s, Levi's exemplary blue jeans became a fashion centrepiece, and ever since its glory has not faded. So for all the men looking for a jeans brand that is legendary and perennial, you can make it your home. Levi's jeans vary in style, sizes, washes, and colour. Moreover, they are pocket-friendly, considering their quality. They are simply the best!

2. Wrangler

Layer up in crisp, fall denim​. Photo by: @spencerkirkseyofficial

Source: Instagram

Originally, wranglers were meant for the cowboys. However, in today's world, the brand aims at making significant jeans for momentous wear. Wrangler's cuts are comprehensive, with different styles for different body shapes. The brand is suitable for everyday walks of life, and its prices are reasonable.

3. Calvin Klein

Still in bed? in the Cotton Classic Fit Hip Brief and Dad Jeans. Photo by: @paull.max

Source: Instagram

The Calvin Klein brand is one of a kind. Their diversity in the range of products they offer, from colognes to pants, is impressive. History has it that when they launched their first pairs of jeans in the 1970s, they sold all of their 200,000 teams within a week.

They are designer jeans that produce a youthful and energetic vibe appropriate for a Friday night happy hour. Calvin Klein gives high-quality yet affordable jeans that have a timeless appeal.

4. Diesel

Just jeans. Photo by: @stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The Diesel denim jeans is a unique brand that has its roots in the 1970s. The plan of its inception was to be distinguished from the already existing jeans brands, and it became exactly that. It is like a good disruptor that emerged to diversify the dominant brands. Diesel jeans have got a cooling effect. It provides you with an identity that depicts the picture of an attractive, easy-going person.

Unlike other brands, Diesel has eccentric twists on classic jeans styles. Its unusual washes, mixed fits and cuts, graphics and distressing—silver-tone skinnies, contrasting leather panels, paint splatters, and jeans covered with newspaper prints. Diesel jeans cost $ 228 approximately.

5. Balmain

George Kotsiopoulos attends PUMA x Balmain created with Cara Delevingne LA Launch Event at Milk Studios on November 21, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by: Charley Gallay.

Source: Getty Images

George Kotsiopoulos attends PUMA x Balmain created with Cara Delevingne LA Launch Event at Milk Studios on November 21, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by: Charley Gallay.

Balmain is all about skilled tailoring and fashion edge. It is one of the luxury jeans brands that have progressive takes on casual wear classics. One element that defines Balmain's jeans is a distinct biker vibe that stimulates the gladness of Easy rider fans.

Due to its quilting, fading, waxing, and distressing a gogo, a man who is a rebel at heart will find it eye-catching. Balmain's is for those who are interested in starting something new. The Balmain jeans estimated cost is $ 1,489.

6. Off-White

OFF-WHITE VIRGIL ABLOH /ARROW SLIM DENIM denim jacket G Jean BLACK men - XL. Photo by: @rakuten

Source: Getty Images

The off-white brand brought a high perception of fashion's quality to the most disdainful and audacious streetwear looks. Its beauty is deeply rooted in contemporary culture and generates sensations of coolness, youthfulness, and urbanness without compromising its sophisticated nature. The off-white jeans' approximate price is $ 986.

7. Amiri

If you have never rocked Amiri jeans, then you need to check your stylist. Photo by: @astroboycollec

Source: Twitter

You could be asking what men's jeans are in style? We have several, and we can not fail to mention the Amiri brand jeans. It draws its creativity from grunge and punk subcultures. The brand's luxury denim is always unravelled with everything from rips and shredding to shotgun holes.

The vibe is intensely rugged. The options left are to determine the level of distress. In addition, a good rock n roll haircut can better your look with the Amiri jeans. The cost is $ 789.

8. Polo Ralph Lauren

Reintroducing this season's #PoloRalphLauren outerwear must-haves. Photo by: @poloralphlauren

Source: Instagram

The best men's jeans are resistant to the advancing fashion trends, and Polo Ralph Lauren is on the A-list when it comes to that. The brand makes you feel comfortable in your skin and question why you even bother about the unnecessary pressure fashion brings. Moreover, they look great when teamed up with the brand's shirt and magnificent sunglasses.

9. G-Star Raw

G-Star RAW and @snoopdogg present: Say It Witcha Booty. A collaboration of Hardcore Denim with the legendary hip-hop star to celebrate what we all love best. Photo by: @gstarxsnoopdog

Source: Instagram

The designs of the G-Star Raw jeans are dynamic, casual, and street savvy. They vary in size and blend well when dressed with heavy-duty boots. G-star raw jeans differ in design. We have the brand’s 3301 slim fits and a classic 5-pocket design, among many others.

10. Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy has been more than a mentor to me; he’s like a godfather. Photo by: @ronanksm

Source: Instagram

If you have been searching for a denim brand that is durable and has its standard anchored in tradition and heritage, give Tommy Hilfiger a try. The materials used to knit it together are versatile, and the fashion sense of the brand is undeniable.

11. Rag & Bone

Moti Ankari was wearing an H&M jacket, Beyonce T-shirt, Rag And Bone jeans, and Louboutin shoes on June 1, 2016, in New York City. Photo by: Marie Simonova

Source: Getty Images

Appearances can be deceiving at times. The Rag & Bone brand is among the most respected jeans among men. The picture it portrays is humility, but the fabric used to make it tells us a different story. A closer look at the brand makes you realise it is premium denim made of high-quality material.

12. Acne Studios

Discover the #AcneStudios denim range of iconic staples and new fits, presented in classic colourways and seasonal washes. Photo by: @AcneStudios

Source: Instagram

With the Acne Studios brand, innovation is essential because it is influenced by the best of contemporary culture to deliver jeans that are 100% relevant to these times. The styles in acne jeans are not comA.P.C TA.P.CmpA.P.C.ity A.P.C.their class is what makes them stand out from the rest. Acne jeans can quickly become your first option over every other piece of clothing.

13. A.P.C.

Cuffed APC jeans with a rip in the knee, and black Cole Haan Chelsea Boots in the Lower East Side on November 3, 2015, in New York City. Photo by: Melodie Jeng

Source: Getty Images

The A.P.C. jeans are as classic and as upmarket as a finely tailored suit. It is a luxury french brand that makes top-notch jeans with clean-cut silhouettes and minimalist styles. As much as A.P.C. jeans have the probability of being high fashion, they are not high-concept. One can dress in the jean brand whether he is in school or an entire event.

14. Nudie Jeans

Nudie Jeans Filip Flannel Shirt with Nudie Jeans Lean Dean - Blue Force. Photo by: @nudiejeans

Source: Twitter

Nudie jeans lead us back to the genesis of denim jeans. Anyone who values authenticity and quality can find a new dwelling in the Nudie jeans brand. The brand is made in Italy out of the best workable materials.

Nudies are made out of 100% organic cotton with zero supplementary washes or treatments, making them the perfect choice for men and the planet.

15. Frame

Frame and Mother Jean's overhaul! Come check them out! Photo by:@Theclotheshorse

Source: Instagram

Frame jeans brand make it easy for you to choose between two fits. L’homme skinny and L’homme slim. The first one is perfect for slim people, while the second can accommodate more room dependent on your size.

16. True religion

How To Spot Fake True Religion Jeans? Photo by: @classicmenswor1

Source: Twitter

True religion launched in 2002. True religion jeans lateness to the market was not in vain. The brand was able to break the rules and develop new conventions to make jeans with different designs for 5-pocket jeans. Due to the lack of sewing machines for creating their plans, they invented their own to produce their brand.

17.Dsquared2

D2FW21: The Artist’s Camo. Photo by: @Dsquared2

Source: Instagram

The luxury denim brand fuses Italian craftsmanship with Canadian cool to get understated yet enlightened. You can wear Dsquared2 jeans with a leather jacket and heavy-duty boots for gravelly biker style. The brand also goes well with loafers for a casual weekend resting.

18. The Row

Seefeld blues. Photo by: @7forallmankindjeans

Source: Instagram

The brand is named after Savile Row in London, which is a famous hub for high-quality tailoring. Celebrity sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen collaborated on coming up with The Row jeans brand suitable for older men because of the flawless attention received from it.

19. Jeanerica

Not all jeans are created equal. Please leave it to #Sweden to lead the ranks in denim. Photo by: @RageMonthly

Source: Twitter

Jeanerica jeans brand aspires to generate high-performing pieces that one can never get bored of wearing. It is by regenerating and rethinking classic denim silhouettes. The brand's name is the blending of two words, Jeans and America. Jeanerica designs feel appropriate for an old-school vintage without being so much outdated and lacking relevance.

20. What is the most expensive jean brand?

The most expensive jeans for men is Secret Circus which costs $ 1.3 million. What makes it that expensive is the highly valued diamonds patches at the back pockets of the jeans. Secret Circus has various styles and designs that come with it, and each pair of jeans comes with unique jewellery ornamentation.

A pair of jeans Secret Circus costs 1,3 million dollars. Photo by: @O_NewForex

Source: Twitter

We also have the most expensive jeans brand list for women but, there are similarities in some of them. For example, Levi's jeans are still worn by the ladies among many other brands. Every denim fan needs to know about these types of brands and try them out.

READ ALSO: What is the highest-paid sport in the world? Top 10 list.

Briefly.co.za published a story on the highest-paid sport in the world. Athletes today are some of the wealthiest people worldwide.

Even after retiring from professional sports, athletes make millions, if not billions, of dollars through endorsement deals with corporations. Find out their values here!

Source: Briefly.co.za