What are the most expensive men jeans brands: Top 20 list
Gone are the days when men dressing in material suits defined the true nobility of what a man should resemble. However, fashion is one thing that is never constant. On the contrary, it has immensely evolved over the years. Therefore, the way you dress is how you will be addressed. Take a look at the most expensive men's jeans that are on-demand in this generation!
Some people measure how wealthy a person is through their mode of dressing. I have heard some women claim that men who dress in suits are unapproachable or too serious about life. They prefer men dressed in smart casual. That is a nice T-shirt and good-looking men's jeans.
Top designer jeans brands list
You could be a carefree person who adores simple dressing or a smart freak, always eager to look good! Or, you are in search of expensive jeans brands names suitable to attend an event, we have the best jean brand for you.
1. Levi's
Back in the 1960s, Levi's exemplary blue jeans became a fashion centrepiece, and ever since its glory has not faded. So for all the men looking for a jeans brand that is legendary and perennial, you can make it your home. Levi's jeans vary in style, sizes, washes, and colour. Moreover, they are pocket-friendly, considering their quality. They are simply the best!
2. Wrangler
Originally, wranglers were meant for the cowboys. However, in today's world, the brand aims at making significant jeans for momentous wear. Wrangler's cuts are comprehensive, with different styles for different body shapes. The brand is suitable for everyday walks of life, and its prices are reasonable.
3. Calvin Klein
The Calvin Klein brand is one of a kind. Their diversity in the range of products they offer, from colognes to pants, is impressive. History has it that when they launched their first pairs of jeans in the 1970s, they sold all of their 200,000 teams within a week.
They are designer jeans that produce a youthful and energetic vibe appropriate for a Friday night happy hour. Calvin Klein gives high-quality yet affordable jeans that have a timeless appeal.
4. Diesel
The Diesel denim jeans is a unique brand that has its roots in the 1970s. The plan of its inception was to be distinguished from the already existing jeans brands, and it became exactly that. It is like a good disruptor that emerged to diversify the dominant brands. Diesel jeans have got a cooling effect. It provides you with an identity that depicts the picture of an attractive, easy-going person.
Unlike other brands, Diesel has eccentric twists on classic jeans styles. Its unusual washes, mixed fits and cuts, graphics and distressing—silver-tone skinnies, contrasting leather panels, paint splatters, and jeans covered with newspaper prints. Diesel jeans cost $ 228 approximately.
5. Balmain
Balmain is all about skilled tailoring and fashion edge. It is one of the luxury jeans brands that have progressive takes on casual wear classics. One element that defines Balmain's jeans is a distinct biker vibe that stimulates the gladness of Easy rider fans.
Due to its quilting, fading, waxing, and distressing a gogo, a man who is a rebel at heart will find it eye-catching. Balmain's is for those who are interested in starting something new. The Balmain jeans estimated cost is $ 1,489.
6. Off-White
The off-white brand brought a high perception of fashion's quality to the most disdainful and audacious streetwear looks. Its beauty is deeply rooted in contemporary culture and generates sensations of coolness, youthfulness, and urbanness without compromising its sophisticated nature. The off-white jeans' approximate price is $ 986.
7. Amiri
You could be asking what men's jeans are in style? We have several, and we can not fail to mention the Amiri brand jeans. It draws its creativity from grunge and punk subcultures. The brand's luxury denim is always unravelled with everything from rips and shredding to shotgun holes.
The vibe is intensely rugged. The options left are to determine the level of distress. In addition, a good rock n roll haircut can better your look with the Amiri jeans. The cost is $ 789.
8. Polo Ralph Lauren
The best men's jeans are resistant to the advancing fashion trends, and Polo Ralph Lauren is on the A-list when it comes to that. The brand makes you feel comfortable in your skin and question why you even bother about the unnecessary pressure fashion brings. Moreover, they look great when teamed up with the brand's shirt and magnificent sunglasses.
9. G-Star Raw
The designs of the G-Star Raw jeans are dynamic, casual, and street savvy. They vary in size and blend well when dressed with heavy-duty boots. G-star raw jeans differ in design. We have the brand’s 3301 slim fits and a classic 5-pocket design, among many others.
10. Tommy Hilfiger
If you have been searching for a denim brand that is durable and has its standard anchored in tradition and heritage, give Tommy Hilfiger a try. The materials used to knit it together are versatile, and the fashion sense of the brand is undeniable.
11. Rag & Bone
Appearances can be deceiving at times. The Rag & Bone brand is among the most respected jeans among men. The picture it portrays is humility, but the fabric used to make it tells us a different story. A closer look at the brand makes you realise it is premium denim made of high-quality material.
12. Acne Studios
With the Acne Studios brand, innovation is essential because it is influenced by the best of contemporary culture to deliver jeans that are 100% relevant to these times. The styles in acne jeans are not complicated, but their class is what makes them stand out from the rest. Acne jeans can quickly become your first option over every other piece of clothing.
13. A.P.C.
The A.P.C. jeans are as classic and as upmarket as a finely tailored suit. It is a luxury french brand that makes top-notch jeans with clean-cut silhouettes and minimalist styles. As much as A.P.C. jeans have the probability of being high fashion, they are not high-concept. One can dress in the jean brand whether he is in school or an entire event.
14. Nudie Jeans
Nudie jeans lead us back to the genesis of denim jeans. Anyone who values authenticity and quality can find a new dwelling in the Nudie jeans brand. The brand is made in Italy out of the best workable materials.
Nudies are made out of 100% organic cotton with zero supplementary washes or treatments, making them the perfect choice for men and the planet.
15. Frame
Frame jeans brand make it easy for you to choose between two fits. L’homme skinny and L’homme slim. The first one is perfect for slim people, while the second can accommodate more room dependent on your size.
16. True religion
True religion launched in 2002. True religion jeans lateness to the market was not in vain. The brand was able to break the rules and develop new conventions to make jeans with different designs for 5-pocket jeans. Due to the lack of sewing machines for creating their plans, they invented their own to produce their brand.
17.Dsquared2
The luxury denim brand fuses Italian craftsmanship with Canadian cool to get understated yet enlightened. You can wear Dsquared2 jeans with a leather jacket and heavy-duty boots for gravelly biker style. The brand also goes well with loafers for a casual weekend resting.
18. The Row
The brand is named after Savile Row in London, which is a famous hub for high-quality tailoring. Celebrity sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen collaborated on coming up with The Row jeans brand suitable for older men because of the flawless attention received from it.
19. Jeanerica
Jeanerica jeans brand aspires to generate high-performing pieces that one can never get bored of wearing. It is by regenerating and rethinking classic denim silhouettes. The brand's name is the blending of two words, Jeans and America. Jeanerica designs feel appropriate for an old-school vintage without being so much outdated and lacking relevance.
20. What is the most expensive jean brand?
The most expensive jeans for men is Secret Circus which costs $ 1.3 million. What makes it that expensive is the highly valued diamonds patches at the back pockets of the jeans. Secret Circus has various styles and designs that come with it, and each pair of jeans comes with unique jewellery ornamentation.
We also have the most expensive jeans brand list for women but, there are similarities in some of them. For example, Levi's jeans are still worn by the ladies among many other brands. Every denim fan needs to know about these types of brands and try them out.
