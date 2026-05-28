Julius Malema weighed in on Ghana's decision to evacuate some of its citizens from South Africa amid anti-illegal immigrants protests

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader suggested that the South African government could have been given more time to resolve issues

Social media users weighed in on Malema's comments, but they were not impressed with what the Commander-in-Chief had to say

Julius Malema called Ghana’s response to the tensions in South Africa unnecessary. Image: DjelicS/ Mark Andrews

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Julius Malema does not believe that Ghana’s response to the situation in South Africa was necessary, arguing that it created the impression that all citizens shared xenophobic views.

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader made the comments on 28 May 2026, a day after Ghana evacuated hundreds of citizens from South Africa.

The citizens voluntarily left the country over fears of xenophobic violence and harassment amid recent protests. Organisations and individuals have held demonstrations across the country, expressing frustration with the number of illegal immigrants in South Africa.

Not everyone in the country, let alone other countries, agrees with the stance against illegal immigrants. Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, even called for people to be arrested and charged for the attacks on foreign nationals in the country.

Ghanaian nationals were evacuated from South Africa on 27 May 2026. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

What did Malema say?

Speaking about Ghana’s continued evacuation efforts, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader stated that it was not necessary.

Malema said that it created the impression that everyone in South Africa shared the same views, when it was only a certain section of society that did.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets said he felt as if Ghana was too hasty in making a decision and should have given South Africa more time to resolve it.

“We need to pursue diplomatic engagements with Ghana until we find one another. We don't think, Ghana responded in a manner that really reinforces dialogue and diplomatic engagements,” he said.

He called on the Ghanaian government to give South Africa more time, urging them to be patient.

Social media users criticise Malema

Social media users weighed in on Malema’s comments but were not impressed by them. Many argued that the Ghanaian government had no choice but to respond the way it did.

@NgcoboDyan noted:

“He never said this while Trump was calling his people.”

@BraPhile said:

“Malema is right to reject xenophobia and collective blame against South Africans. But saying Ghana’s response was unnecessary ignores years of attacks, threats and anti-foreigner rhetoric. Diplomacy matters, yes, but frustration across Africa did not come from nowhere.”

@augustborn001 asked:

“How many of your citizens involved in these xenophobic attacks have been arrested? Clearly, your people and your government support this uncivilised nonsense and attacks on other Africans. Ghana’s government should just sit back and watch its people being beaten by your citizens, right? Malema is not serious, next joke please.”

@Jewels_MsJay claimed:

“Ghana responded perfectly well. The South African government did nothing to protect black Africans. Police stood by and did nothing while people were being attacked. They even seemed to be helping harass black Africans.”

@DumisaniNd12581 said:

“Julius Malema is intentionally avoiding the fact that only 10 out of the 300 Ghanaian nationals who returned home were legally documented. Because acknowledging it would completely undermine his political strategy, ideology, and messaging on immigration.”

@Armaah added:

“This is peak denial. Xenophobic attacks happen. People die and lose property. Ghana steps in to bring citizens home safely. Malema calls it unnecessary. Bro, your own people are protesting and attacking. Address that instead of shaming Ghana for basic consular duty.”

@BroniGeoffrey exclaimed:

“People may probably have been dead if we had given much time for you to deal with it. There was obviously a lack of governmental will to fight it and fight it quickly. You can’t blame us for acting quickly to save our people from such imminent threats.”

@UNtlatywa said:

“Politicians live in leafy suburbs, with high walls, electric fences and security guards. They are too far from reality.”

Ghanaian national disappointed with South Africa

A Ghanaian national spoke to Briefly News about the country's perception of South Africa amid attacks against foreign nationals.

Emmanuel Mensah-Amoah, a resident of Accra, discussed why many Ghanaians opted to come to South Africa in the first place.

The Ghanaian national also discussed the special package that his government offered citizens who would be evacuated from South Africa.

Source: Briefly News