“Me vs My Payslip”: Man Shares His Payslip as a Hydro Power Driller
- A hydro power driller from Stilfontein shared his pay slip online, leaving many South Africans shocked by the amount he earned in one month
- His post sparked conversations about dangerous jobs, high salaries and what mining workers really earn underground
- Social media users were left debating mining salaries after a driller revealed his earnings, allowances and deductions in a now-viral post
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A South African hydro power driller who works in Stilfontein as a Hydro Power Driller shared that he earns a gross salary of more than R74,000 before deductions. He posted his pay slips on 27 May 2026, giving Mzansi a rare look into the earning potential within the country’s mining and industrial sector.
Teboho Kholotsa’s basic salary sits at just over R26,000, but the total amount increased significantly because of multiple allowances and bonuses linked to the role. Some of the listed benefits included a hydro power allowance, accommodation allowance, holiday leave allowance and other operational payments that pushed the final gross earnings to R74,165.70.
However, the payslip also revealed just how much gets deducted before workers receive their final salary. More than R14,000 was deducted through tax, retirement contributions, UIF and union fees. The largest deduction came from PAYE tax, which reportedly took over R10,000 from the monthly earnings. After all deductions, the driller reportedly received a final take-home salary of just over R59,000.
What does a hydro power driller do?
Hydro power drillers often work in harsh and risky environments deep underground, where they handle high-pressure machinery used for drilling and excavation. The job usually requires technical training, physical endurance and the ability to work long shifts in difficult conditions.
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South Africa’s mining sector remains one of the country’s biggest employers despite ongoing economic pressure and safety concerns in the industry. Some netizens pointed out that many South Africans do not fully understand how specialised mining and drilling positions work, especially roles involving hydro power drilling systems used in underground mining operations.
Have a look at the Facebook post below:
Some women threw themselves at him
Sentha Mogapi said:
“Hi, Tebogo, handsome. 😍”
Mahlomola Buzas Nkone asked:
“Mmmmm lekker. What is your job title?”
Paseka Summerdase Lekeno commented:
“U.I.F??”
Pule Koalane wrote:
“Teboho nna lwena ra lwana monna?”
Sano Mohapi said:
“O Mochini wa dikoro Poi. 👊🏾🤘🏾 Big up. 💪🏾”
Cde Cosatu asked:
“Ocho poho hydro power ya patala moo? Translation: So this job pays this well?”
Ranko Charles Ramaleka wrote:
“Le ya lwana banna?”
3 Other Briefly News stories about pay slips
- A payslip of a self-taught UX designer intern who learned the skill entirely on YouTube, without a degree or certification, has got South Africans talking.
- A viral post shares the earnings of a senior lecturer with advanced academic qualifications, offering a rare glimpse into university salaries.
- A TikTok video revealed the real monthly take-home pay of a BI developer in South Africa, showing the impact of taxes and deductions.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za