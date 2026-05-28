A hydro power driller from Stilfontein shared his pay slip online, leaving many South Africans shocked by the amount he earned in one month

His post sparked conversations about dangerous jobs, high salaries and what mining workers really earn underground

Social media users were left debating mining salaries after a driller revealed his earnings, allowances and deductions in a now-viral post

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A South African hydro power driller who works in Stilfontein as a Hydro Power Driller shared that he earns a gross salary of more than R74,000 before deductions. He posted his pay slips on 27 May 2026, giving Mzansi a rare look into the earning potential within the country’s mining and industrial sector.

A South African miner posing in casual clothes on the left and standing inside an underground mine shaft in his full work gear on the right. Image: Teboho Kholotsa

Source: Facebook

Teboho Kholotsa’s basic salary sits at just over R26,000, but the total amount increased significantly because of multiple allowances and bonuses linked to the role. Some of the listed benefits included a hydro power allowance, accommodation allowance, holiday leave allowance and other operational payments that pushed the final gross earnings to R74,165.70.

However, the payslip also revealed just how much gets deducted before workers receive their final salary. More than R14,000 was deducted through tax, retirement contributions, UIF and union fees. The largest deduction came from PAYE tax, which reportedly took over R10,000 from the monthly earnings. After all deductions, the driller reportedly received a final take-home salary of just over R59,000.

What does a hydro power driller do?

Hydro power drillers often work in harsh and risky environments deep underground, where they handle high-pressure machinery used for drilling and excavation. The job usually requires technical training, physical endurance and the ability to work long shifts in difficult conditions.

South Africa’s mining sector remains one of the country’s biggest employers despite ongoing economic pressure and safety concerns in the industry. Some netizens pointed out that many South Africans do not fully understand how specialised mining and drilling positions work, especially roles involving hydro power drilling systems used in underground mining operations.

The picture on the left showed a mining employee's payslip from Stilfontein, showing gross earnings of R74,165.70 alongside specific work allowances. Image: Teboho Kholotsa

Source: Facebook

Have a look at the Facebook post below:

Some women threw themselves at him

Sentha Mogapi said:

“Hi, Tebogo, handsome. 😍”

Mahlomola Buzas Nkone asked:

“Mmmmm lekker. What is your job title?”

Paseka Summerdase Lekeno commented:

“U.I.F??”

Pule Koalane wrote:

“Teboho nna lwena ra lwana monna?”

Sano Mohapi said:

“O Mochini wa dikoro Poi. 👊🏾🤘🏾 Big up. 💪🏾”

Cde Cosatu asked:

“Ocho poho hydro power ya patala moo? Translation: So this job pays this well?”

Ranko Charles Ramaleka wrote:

“Le ya lwana banna?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about pay slips

A payslip of a self-taught UX designer intern who learned the skill entirely on YouTube, without a degree or certification, has got South Africans talking.

A viral post shares the earnings of a senior lecturer with advanced academic qualifications, offering a rare glimpse into university salaries.

A TikTok video revealed the real monthly take-home pay of a BI developer in South Africa, showing the impact of taxes and deductions.

Source: Briefly News