A viral post shares the earnings of a senior lecturer with advanced academic qualifications, offering a rare glimpse into university salaries

The figures quickly spark debate as viewers weighed the years of study and research against the final take-home pay

As the discussion grows, many begin questioning how society values education and whether academic careers are financially rewarding enough

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A simple payslip shared online has once again triggered a debate about how much highly educated professionals actually earn. The numbers surprised many people and left viewers questioning whether years of academic dedication are truly reflected in the pay.

The picture on the left showed a lecturer in class, giving a lesson. Image: @liferesetwithboni, katemangostar

Source: TikTok

A payslip shared online has once again opened the conversation about how much academics actually earn in South Africa. Content creator Boni, popular on social media as @LifeResetWithBoni, known for posting anonymous payslips from different professions, recently shared the earnings of a senior lecturer. Her content aims to promote salary transparency and give viewers a clearer picture of different industries.

According to the payslip posted by user @liferesetwithboni, the lecturer studied biochemistry and biology, earned a PhD, and has been working as a senior lecturer for six months. The document showed a gross monthly salary of R84,558.25, while the take-home pay after deductions was R59,189.23.

Mzansi unimpressed with PhD earnings

According to PayScale, the average salary for a senior lecturer in South Africa is around R645,018 per year, which is roughly in line with the figures seen in the payslip. Still, many viewers felt the numbers raised important questions about how the country values highly educated professionals.

Some people argued that the salary felt surprisingly low considering the level of education required to reach that position. Completing a PhD often takes years of study, research, and financial sacrifice. Others pointed out that academic careers are often driven by passion rather than high pay. Teaching at universities involves not only lecturing students but also conducting research, publishing papers, and supervising postgraduate work.

The screenshot on the left catured Boni reviewing the payslip of a senior lecturer. Image: @liferesetwithboni

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Ross Geller wrote:

“This is so unfair. I’m a PhD lecturer and not near that salary.”

Majostic wrote:

“This is too little for a PhD.”

Torie wrote:

“Lol, my supervisor told me if I want to make money, I must stay away from academia. This is a great salary, but not at a senior level with a PhD.”

Teddy wrote:

“Best thing about being a lecturer is the hours. You have a lot of time on your plate. Good pay considering the amount of free hours they have.”

Mphil Candidate wrote:

“As a lecturer, I concur. There is no money in academics. I am planning my exit move. I want to work for global health.”

Vuyo wrote:

“Net R59 183, that’s a lot.”

Princess wrote:

“This warrants getting a second job.”

baMaj asked:

“Hi Boni, please do for someone who has a bachelor’s degree in public management.”

Ngugi wrote:

“That’s a lot.”

Ntombezinhle wrote:

“We are going back.”

Nolo wrote:

“Eh, yeah, let me open my laptop.”

Moslamo wrote:

“I am going back.”

User9931610195065 asked:

“Hi, criminal psychologist yona?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about payslips

A cybersecurity payslip circulating online gives people a rare look at what a Junior SOC Analyst in South Africa actually takes home after four years of study.

A content creator shared a payslip showing a creditors clerk with a BCom in accounting earning a small salary, sparking reactions.

A tax consultant’s payslip sparked national debate on social media after revealing earnings that shocked South Africans.

Source: Briefly News