A group of learners revealed a project that stunned viewers and sparked curiosity about what young innovators are capable of

Social media users were captivated by the ingenuity and ambition behind the work, leaving many talking about its potential impact

The story shows that remarkable achievements can come from unexpected sources, reminding us to always watch closely for innovation in surprising places

Imagine seeing something on the road that makes you stop and stare, and then learning it was built by high school students. That’s exactly what happened recently in Gauteng.

The picture on the left showed learners and teachers all posing for a picture. Image: @educationgp

Source: TikTok

Learners at Thuto Lore Engineering School of Specialisation recently showcased a project that left many viewers amazed. On 14 March 2026, TikTok account @educationgp shared a video revealing a fully electric, solar-powered car built entirely by the students themselves. The post highlighted not just the impressive engineering feat, but also the dedication and creativity of the learners behind it.

The car runs completely on solar energy, demonstrating a practical application of renewable technology in everyday life. The students proudly explained how every component, from design to assembly, was created by them. Their work reflects both skill and innovation, proving that young South Africans are ready to tackle some of the world’s biggest energy challenges. The TikTok caption read:

“Thuto Lore Engineering School of Specialisation unveiled their incredible WOW Project: a fully electric solar-powered car built and engineered entirely by our learners! #ThutoLoreSOS #GrowingGautengTogether.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Students engineer future with solar innovation

The video by the Official TikTok account of the Gauteng Department of Education user @educationgp resonated widely, earning praise for the students’ ingenuity and the school’s commitment to nurturing the engineers of tomorrow. Many viewers were inspired by the project, noting that it represents more than just a car. It is a symbol of ambition, sustainability, and the power of education to turn ideas into reality.

The learners’ achievement sparked conversations about the importance of green energy innovation in South Africa and how schools can foster creativity in STEM. This project is a clear example of what can be achieved when young minds are encouraged to explore, build, and innovate. For the Thuto Lore learners, the solar-powered car is more than a project, it is proof that with hard work and guidance, they can change the future.

The picture on the left showed a young woman presenting the electric-solar car. Image: @educationgp

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Isaac Mbuiselo Peter commented:

“Government will take these ideas and make them theirs.”

T-Man said:

“What matters is that they built it and understand the technology. Let’s celebrate their achievement.”

Boitymadisha said:

“What can the Department of Education do? Just see what our kids are capable of.”

Phiwe Mnguni hughlighted:

“These learners are going far. They are so brilliant. The future is bright.”

Zwaidonga wrote:

“Beautiful. This is what we want our children to experiment with. Though I worry about hailstorms damaging the solar panels.”

Lomza wrote:

“I’m so happy to see this. I’m in tears. Well done, black child. I’m proud of you. You are capable of greatness. Don’t let wrong things dim your light.”

Khoza shared:

“This is nice. I started doing these practicals at 24 with an apprenticeship at a state-owned company. Starting at this age will help them excel in tertiary and in the workplace.”

Anonymous added:

“You are showing us as if you will fund those kids, Mr Xhakaza. Be useful to the community.”

Sboshy said:

“We need such opportunities in schools, more practicals. The curriculum must teach our children more skills. Our country will progress.”

Somzet wrote:

“With brains like this, building cars can be the next generation. Solar companies may invest more. One idea brings more opinions, helping builders understand and analyze better.”

Benito wrote:

“Bravo to all of you. South Africa will be better with you. You start small, the education is mind-opening. Keep going, explore more. I salute you.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to electric cars

The first electric cars capable of driving from Johannesburg to Durban on a single charge are set to arrive in South Africa in 2026.

A man drove his new electric car through his Limpopo village, and people quickly gathered to see the unusual vehicle, sparking reactions online.

A Ugandan man named Jerry Etolu sold his Mercedes-Benz to fund the building of a fully functional electric car from scratch.

Source: Briefly News