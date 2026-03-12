A woman speaking about her decision to leave teaching sparks discussion about the pressures educators face

The video highlights frustrations many teachers experience while trying to balance responsibility and expectations

Conversations about the challenges of working in education continue to surface online, as Mzansi weighs the pros and cons

Her story captures a sentiment many educators quietly share, raising questions about whether the teaching profession receives enough support.

A woman opened up about her decision to leave the teaching profession in a TikTok video posted by @rebaonemaiine on 12 January 2026. In the clip, she explained that the pressures of being a teacher eventually became overwhelming. She said the responsibility placed on educators was often unfair, especially when teachers were expected to carry the full burden if learners failed their subjects.

According to her, teachers are sometimes held accountable for results even though they are not the ones writing exams. She gave an example of how educators are often told they are responsible for the success or failure of an entire subject. The situation, she said, made the job extremely demanding and stressful.

Teaching pressures spark conversation

Teaching has long been recognised as one of the most demanding professions in South Africa. Educators often deal with large classrooms, administrative work and pressure to produce good results. Many teachers on social media say the expectations placed on them can sometimes feel overwhelming.

The video by user @rebaonemaiine resonated with many viewers online. Some people sympathised with her decision and said teachers deserve more support. Others shared their own experiences working in education, saying the pressure can become difficult to manage over time.

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

The Black Sheep wrote:

“It’s all about passion. If your heart is not in teaching, you will have a problem with everything about being a teacher. Most people went into teaching because of the high unemployment rate.”

Charity asked:

“What other jobs can we do with this qualification? I’m asking because I got sick and now I’m wheelchair-bound. Honestly, I don’t see myself going back there, but where else can I go? What else can I do? I’m so stressed.”

Mihlayonke wrote:

“I realised during my teaching practice that I wouldn’t manage as a teacher. I completed the qualification, but I’m not motivated at all.”

Mthora_1427 asked:

“I’m a student doing my BEd degree, and my subjects are Business Studies and Economics, but I want to add English and Maths Lit. The challenge is that I don’t know how and where to start. Can someone help me with information?”

Mrs M wrote:

“I wish I could do the same. I went on maternity leave last September, and I felt relief after handing over my work laptop, jacket and access card. I’m due to return at the end of this month, and I’m incredibly stressed about it. I honestly don’t want to go back, but my family advises me not to quit. I’ve been applying for other jobs and hoping something better comes along. I ended up in the hospital during my first trimester because of stress.”

Your highness wrote:

“I understand your frustration. Having to teach children, forcing knowledge into their brains over and over again, and dealing with their characters. You end up becoming everything to them.”

Lmao wrote:

“I’m working at a preschool. In the interview, they didn’t tell me they take special-needs kids. Now I have to take care of 30+ kids and one extra child who is special. He can’t talk or tell me when he wants the toilet, so I have to change his diaper and feed him. I’m so tired, but I told myself to push through and register for a new course. I’m leaving teaching for good. Surprisingly, I love helping this boy, but I wish they had told me earlier.”

Bee King wrote:

“Back in the day, teaching in high school was a status, but now everyone runs to teach at the primary level.”

Isaac wrote:

“It’s day one, and already accounting session plans are on the cards for the 2025 results. Why can’t we start the year with a clean slate? It’s day one, and I’m already stressed. I even thought about resigning.”

