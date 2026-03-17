A teacher shared a learner’s unusual homework submission that raises concerns about how AI is being used in classrooms

The answers in the homework didn’t match the questions at all, prompting the teacher to call it out and question the growing reliance on AI

The moment sparked a wider discussion among educators who admit they are seeing similar patterns more often

Homework was supposed to be routine, just another task to tick off and take home. However, one student’s answer completely threw everyone off. Suddenly, their paper turned into a huge conversation about the usage of AI.

The picture on the left showed Mrs Blessed in a classroom. Image: @mrs_blessed_m

Source: TikTok

A teacher’s post has sparked a wider debate after she exposed how learners are starting to misuse AI tools in the classroom. The picture posted on 13 March 2026 by TikTok user @mrs_blessed_m showed a learner’s marked paper. The assignment was straightforward; learners were asked to draw safety signs.

But instead of submitting drawings, one learner handed in an AI-generated answer. It was a written response saying they couldn’t generate the image yet and that the feature would be available soon. The wording immediately raised suspicion. The teacher didn’t ignore it, marking in red pen, she questioned the response and pointed out the issue directly, making it clear that this wasn’t acceptable.

AI misuse raises concerns in classrooms

The moment struck a nerve with other educators who said they are seeing the same pattern more often. Some teachers gave her advice on how to deal with learners using AI, and ensure they don't continue with it going forward. User @mrs_blessed_m also took to TikTok to ask:

'Hey teachers! 🙋 Ever feel like AI's taking over your classroom? 😅 Learners copying and pasting without grasping the concept 🙄. Anyone else dealing with this? Share your experiences!"

Now the conversation has shifted beyond just one homework task. Many are asking how schools should deal with AI, especially when it starts replacing actual learning. While technology can help, this situation showed how easily it can also be misused if there are no boundaries in place.

The screenshot on the left showed a pupil’s paper with an AI response. Image: @mrs_blessed_m

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Gorgeousjoy_ wrote:

“Have them write their work in class and limit access to phones. 😂”

Ntokozo Hadebe said:

“As an English teacher, when it comes to essay writing, out of 10 learners, 6 use AI. I’m tired of making everyone rewrite, so I just mark it.”

TshidiMonyaki wrote:

“I gave the Grade 7s zero for paragraph writing for using AI. I even went an extra mile with a personalised message: ‘Please use your brain.’”

S.M_Bal wrote:

“My learners. 😭 It’s painful. 💔”

justKay wrote:

“Parents don’t check homework.”

Tebello Mofokeng wrote:

“Haibo. 🤣🤣”

Star wrote:

“At least it’s neat and tidy. ❤️”

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Source: Briefly News