A TikToker broke down everything that is currently happening with Unisa students getting caught in their exams

Nearly 11,000 academic misconduct cases were reported in a single year, and the consequences for students caught cheating are serious

South Africans in the comments were divided, with many defending UNISA students and blaming the professors instead

A TikToker who shares AI and education content posted a video on 17 February 2026 discussing the latest issue institutions are facing. A wave of Unisa students is being flagged for using AI in their exams. @africantechbro.ai broke down what was happening and what students needed to know. He said:

"Just in the business management department alone, hundreds of scripts were flagged because they looked too similar."

What is happening with UNISA and AI cheating?

According to the content creator, the consequences are not minor. Students found guilty of using AI can be suspended for up to five years from every university in South Africa.

Unisa has also confirmed in a media statement that it takes academic integrity very seriously and has a zero-tolerance approach to any form of misconduct. The university is currently using several tools to catch students, including Turnitin's AI content detector, the Invigilator App and IRIS on every submission.

Unisa also confirmed it is finalising new AI guidelines and will introduce a compulsory academic integrity course in 2025 to help students understand how to use AI tools responsibly rather than dishonestly.

The content creator did not just warn students. He encouraged students to use AI to understand concepts faster, study smarter and practise problems. But, he warned that letting AI think for them meant paying for a degree that would be worthless.

SA debates Unisa students getting caught using AI

Students from all over the country discussed the story TikToker @africantechbro.ai shared, wondering if it was right to criticise the institution:

@Mavuma said:

"Unisa will flag anything and claim it's AI. I once failed my exam because the lecturer claimed I used AI. One of the questions asked about who I look up to. I wrote about my dad, ask me how AI knows my dad???"

@QueenKelly 🇿🇦 asked:

"Every university does that. Why y'all always on Unisa's case?"

@2.0 added:

"All universities are doing it. I guess it's easier to condemn Unisa."

@Mzwandii joked:

"So Unisa is using AI to detect AI 😂"

@tinyekozitha suggested:

"Let's go back to venue-based exams 🙏🏻"

@Biebz🌻 laughed:

"I got flagged for a declaration form they told me to add 😂"

@ζωή pointed out:

"Unisa will flag you for using correct grammar, and who's cheating with those strict proctoring tools they give us?"

@X questioned:

"Confirmed where?! And which professors from Unisa came out saying this?"

@Far31 argued:

"15 years ago, we wrote at the centre. It's their own fault for making exams online."

