“Usain Bolt Would Be Proud”: Hospital Security Guard Filmed Chasing Escaping Patient, SA Stunned
“Usain Bolt Would Be Proud”: Hospital Security Guard Filmed Chasing Escaping Patient, SA Stunned

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A university student filmed a hospital patient running away from a Cape Town healthcare facility and being chased by a security guard
  • The clip was shared on TikTok, showing a determined patient still in his hospital gown crossing over the road in an attempt to dodge the security personel
  • Social media users were astonished and questioned whether chasing patients was in the security guard's job scope

The patient was still in his hospital gown while running far away from the facility
A security guard had to chase after an escaping hospital patient in Cape Town. Image: @hussainathetoothfairy
Source: TikTok

A Tygerberg hospital patient, determined not to spend another day in the facility, came up with a plan to escape, but was soon noticed by a guard.

The video was shared on TikTok by @hussainathetoothfairyon 28 February 2026, where it gained many comments from viewers who were mostly entertained by the chase.

Sitting on the passenger side of the car, the content creator filmed as the patient, who is in his blue hospital gown, ran with the security guard behind him. He slowed down to cross over a busy street and get to the other side, with the guard still on his tail.

Hospital patient on the run

The content creator, TikTok user @hussainathetoothfairy, jokingly captioned the clip as just another normal day in Cape Town, as if the escape was a regular occurrence.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi finds the chase amusing

The clip went viral, gaining 393K massive views and over 1.2K comments from an online community that was mostly entertained. Many viewers wondered what could have led to his escape, wondering how far the chase went. Some shared stories of their escapes and attempts, noting that hospitals can be emotionally draining. Others felt sorry for the security guard, saying even after catching him, he would have a tough time getting him to return him to the hospital.

Others shared their own hospital escapes, saying they couldn't stay longer at their healthcare facilities
Many viewers felt for the security guard, but found the escape amusing. Image: Ninthgrid
Source: UGC

User @Sir Bruno joked:

"The treatment in hospitals must be investigated 🤣. No one runs away from free meals, free bath, free medicine or treatment, free clothing, etc. 🤣."

User @Buhle💸shared:

"I did that in 2021, but they caught me at the entrance gate. I still had those drip bags and needles in my arms, but I was fed up with that place 😂."

User @kath said:

"If you've never been chased by a security guard while trying to leave the hospital, you haven't lived."

User @thathealthitgirlkerryann

"Why do we have to do this? Must I run after a patient once at 3 am? I'm fat, and I have asthma. I've never had to run fast in my life. Usain Bolt would be proud🤣."

User@Zozo commented:

"Oh, I feel sorry for the security guard, because even if he catches that guy, he will still have a tough time taking him back to the hospital. One thing I like about this post is that they still have hospital clothing in Tygerberg Hospital. Here in PE, if you're admitted to public hospitals, you bring your own bedding and nightclothes. Securities won't even know that you're a patient."

User @Ivy shared:

"I would have just called the police. Ain’t no way!😭 I bet it was almost the end of his shift, too."

