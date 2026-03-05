An international content creator currently in Cape Town showed off his loft situated in a prime area of the city, sparking a massive online debate

The man's video was shared on TikTok on 3 March 2026, showing his apartment's strangely placed entrance and exit

Social media users were shocked to see the unusual door placement and expressed mixed feelings about living in the loft

A social media influencer had viewers talking after showing off his rental loft. Image: @veroll925

Source: TikTok

A Jamaican man, enjoying the beauty of Cape Town, took the online audience through a virtual tour of his rental one-bedroom apartment.

He shared his clip on his TikTok account @veroll925, revealing a gorgeous modern loft with an awkward entrance and exit that forms part of the floor.

Speaking inside his Cape Town loft that has a view of Lion's Head, the man took his followers on a tour of his tiny loft. The apartment boasts one bedroom, with a glass shower that is a few meters away from the bed. He also showed his narrow kitchen that has a wall-mounted television above the kitchen units.

The man displays his door-opening procedure

Moving to show how he enters and exits the apartment, TikTok user @veroll925 showed a door that is situated in the floor. He went on the side of the wall to show that he had to pull a rope that was attached to it, to help lift it for him to go down the stairs to enter and exit.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA discusses the prime rental apartment

The post gained traction online, as the online community flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on the loft. Many viewers were shocked at the entrance and exit of the apartment, noting they would not be able to live there. Some asked if the apartment was the only place the creator could find in Cape Town, worried that if something were to happen to him, he would not be found. Others were interested in knowing the rental amount of the loft, considering that it was in a prime area.

The creator's video had many viewers interested in knowing the monthly rental. Image: @veroll925

Source: TikTok

User @Likhayam3 joked:

"When someone knocks, what do you say? Come in or emerge?"

User @jean motubatse asked:

"Now we have follow-up questions 😭. How do you lock from the inside? How do you lock from the outside? What is downstairs? How did you get furniture in?"

User @teekay10107 added:

"This is a hideout; be honest 😅."

User @Mabhukula Hlubikazi shared:

"This apartment is not for an overthinker like myself 😭."

User @Andile asked:

"Finish the tour, bro! Show us after the stairs. Do you walk into someone’s kitchen?"

User @Tumi Tlhabi 🇿🇦🇧🇼 commented:

"The fear of dying or falling sick and not being found for days, people trying to figure out where the stench of my dead body is coming from. Scary stuff. Was this the only apartment in Cape Town😭?"

3 Brief News Cape Town-related articles

A local man shared a helpful guide for an affordable charity store that offers a wide range of household items and fashion in the Mother City

A digital nomad suggested that British business owners should choose the Mother City over popular spots like Dubai and Bali in a video that unsettled many locals.

A Kenyan woman shared a video detailing 14 incredible activities she and her friends completed during their action-packed holiday in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News