A Kenyan woman shared a video detailing 14 incredible activities she and her friends completed during their action-packed holiday in Cape Town

The inspiring clip, shared on TikTok, garnered massive views from users who were impressed by the group's comprehensive itinerary

Social media users were keen to know the budget for such a busy trip, with many admitting the video made them want to visit the Mother City

A Kenyan woman’s exciting clip detailing a jam-packed holiday in Cape Town became a viral sensation, inspiring countless travel enthusiasts to explore the award-winning city.

The video, shared on TikTok by @cheekilychic, highlighted a vibrant and unforgettable travel experience, quickly amassing views, likes, and comments from impressed viewers, with their consent being implied by the public nature of their profiles

The woman, TikTok user @cheekilychic, presented her impressive itinerary with a series of captivating pictures, showcasing 14 different activities highlighting her exploration of Cape Town. The seven friends kicked off their adventure with a thrilling helicopter ride, offering them a supreme aerial view of Cape Town. This was followed by an adrenaline-pumping session of quad biking at Atlantis Dunes. They then took a scenic drive along Chapman’s Peak, stopping to capture stunning photos of the breathtaking views.

The friends go on a Cape Town activity-packed holiday

Their wildlife encounters included a visit to Boulders Beach to see the famous African penguins. They also explored the iconic Cape Point, where the majestic Atlantic and Indian Oceans meet, and ventured down to the Cape of Good Hope. Their itinerary also featured a relaxing afternoon at Camps Bay and a luxurious champagne sunset cruise from the V&A Waterfront.

For thrill-seekers, they went paragliding, which @cheekilychic described as “one of the best experiences.” They took the cable car up Table Mountain, with the creator advising others to go early to avoid long queues. The friends also enjoyed a relaxed Franschhoek tram tour, visiting several wine farms for tastings. For exquisite dining, they chose The Bungalow restaurant in Clifton, praising its views, food, and ambience.

Their thirteenth activity was a unique trip to Distillers Union for gin making and tasting, where they customised and took home their own gin. They concluded their holiday with some well-deserved shopping at Canal Walk and the V&A Waterfront. The woman revealed that all activities were booked through GetYourGuide.

SA reacts to the jam-packed holiday

The clip garnered 748K views, 42K likes, and nearly 700 comments from impressed social media users. Many were eager to know the budget for such an extensive and busy trip, with locals admitting they hadn't even done some of these activities despite living in Cape Town. Some wanted to form travel groups to visit the Mother City together in 2026. Others declared Cape Town as their favourite city globally.

User @Azaria shared:

"I did a solo trip to Cape Town and Jozi last year. I did everything you guys did except gin making. I created some of the best moments of my life alone. 🥰 Cape Town is so magical."

User @Lilly Serio commented:

"Those who want to go, tag in we go in February."

User @voni said:

"Beautiful pictures❤️. Glad to see that the weather is getting warmer."

User @Prudence M added:

"I'm also interested to know the budget."

User @Rayhrb Rayhrb commented:

"Cape Town remains my favourite in all the places I have ever visited."

User @travismunyaneza said:

"Priceless moments. The time to live is now, and it is immediate. As an adult, this is the only way one can refresh themselves."

