A heartwarming video captured an elderly woman, the gogo, walking inside a tent with an entourage in a white dress and sneakers on her wedding day

The beautiful clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, where it went viral and attracted massive views and thousands of emotional comments

Social media users celebrated the gogo’s wedding as a powerful moment that broke a "generational curse" and restored hope in true, lasting love

A social media user shared a video of a granny walking down the aisle i her white wedding dress. Image: @sandilesokhela8

A moving video capturing an elderly bride's walk down the aisle became a viral sensation, reminding social media users that love and commitment know no age limit.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @sandilesokhela8, attracted massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were both stunned and inspired by the gogo's walk down the aisle.

The short video shared by TikTok user @sandilesokhela8 opens on the wedding day, showing the elderly bride entering a beautifully decorated tent, with many guests waiting inside. The gogo is dressed in a gorgeous white wedding dress and paired with white sneakers.

Gogo walks down the aisle in a white dress

She walks slowly, carefully balancing with her walking stick, while two supportive women hold her on either side. Behind the bride and her supporters, a group of men follows in a joyous, celebratory mood, singing and dancing enthusiastically. The group moves at a deliberate pace, ensuring the bride is not rushed as she navigates the distance.

Social media users were excited to see the clip and celebrated with gogo. Image: Anna Frank

SA reacts to gogo’s wedding

The clip went viral after it was shared on TikTok, garnering 719K views, 40K likes, and 3.4K comments from social media users who celebrated the elderly woman for her wedding. Many congratulated her, joking that the video was a daily reminder that they could achieve anything, even becoming president.

The theme of breaking a generational curse was prominent, with viewers applauding her family for upholding the sacred vow. One user provided context for the emotional ceremony, explaining that the bride was from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and that the family was fulfilling a promise made by the grandfather who had passed away.

User @Maggie said:

"The bottom line is that a curse is broken and a blessing is renewed. Those who understand the meaning of this will say, alililiii, with me. Well done, mama! It was not for you, it was for them🌺."

User @mphomake explained:

"The family was fulfilling the promise from the grandfather because he had died. This is the Ndlangmandla Family from KZN 🥰."

User @Khanya.Nolz |Natural Hair| added:

"A promise kept 😍."

User @Phumzile Dube commented:

"This is the kind of encouragement I need early in the morning. Shuthi nami (this means) there's still hope 😭."

User @Mpumie shared:

"It's never too late to shine."

User @Nompumelelo said:

"She's just a girl who wants to walk down the aisle with a white dress ❤."

User @Cathrine Baseki added:

"Finally, you're in a white dress. Dreams are fulfilled no matter the age."

Watch the TikTok video below:

