A Cape Town comedian shared a viral video of himself giving a Cape Town auntie a spontaneous 30-second shopping spree in Shoprite as an act of personal charity

The generous clip was shared on Facebook, showing the auntie’s participation in the kind gesture that mimics the trolley dash challenge, a promotional event where contestants fill a trolley with groceries within a time limit

Social media users were moved by the generous gesture, praising the man's kindness and finding the auntie's determination to get her coffee amusing and entertaining

An auntie was in disbelief when she was told to get anything that she wanted at Shoprite in just 30 seconds. Image: John Koopman

Source: Facebook

A heartwarming act of spontaneous generosity went viral, showcasing a moment of kindness between a man and a stranger in a Cape Town supermarket.

The delightful clip, shared on Facebook by John Koopman, was met with widespread praise and love from viewers who were impressed by his generosity.

The video captures Facebook user John Koopman allowing a Cape Town aunty to participate in a personal version of the well-known trolley dash challenge, giving her just 30 seconds to grab as many groceries as possible at Shoprite. The woman, who initially struggled to grasp the concept of the time-limit spree, quickly regained her composure. Her primary concern was practical, asking John if the challenge included coffee.

The auntie participates in the trolley-dash challenge

As soon as the time started, the auntie's focus was immediate and strategic. Her first stop was at the tea and coffee section, where she grabbed a large tin of Ricoffy instant coffee and placed it in the shopping basket. She then ran down the aisle, heading towards the chilled section where the chicken is kept.

Moving quickly, she secured many trays of chicken, adding them to her basket. Hearing John mention that her time was running out, she made a final dash to the French polony section, grabbing as much as she could with the help of another gentleman, who later assisted her in filling the basket after hearing she had a few seconds left. The total reached R947, which John paid, leaving the auntie delighted.

The comedian's kind gesture moved many social media users. Image: John Koopman

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to the auntie’s shopping

The video garnered massive views and comments from social media users who praised John for his generosity. Many viewers loved the gesture and found the auntie's determination to secure her coffee supply amusing and entertaining. Some suggested that she should have used a basket instead of a trolley, saying it would have been easier for her to move quickly through the aisles. Others motivated John to stay kind, promising him blessings from God and predicting he would make a great leader.

User @Noël Najid Kermis said:

"Yoh, that's one of the most heartwarming things that I have seen today. Keep paying it forward."

User @Khadijah Floris shared:

"Very good gesture, you sure helped that aunty in a big way. You should do more vids like this, it's heart-melting watching it."

User @Pauline Aaron commented:

"How amazing. Be blessed."

User @Jenny Martin asked:

"Why didn't they give her a trolley?"

User @Igshaan Cassiem added:

"This just shows how much you can spend in 30 seconds."

User @Nicole Speelman asked:

"May the Lord always bless you for doing this. Can you see how grateful she was?"

Watch the Facebook reel here:

3 Briefly News articles about trolley-dash challenges

A Shoprite employee participating in the trolley dash challenge became a viral sensation for his bizarre, all-or-nothing strategy that focused almost entirely on securing frozen chicken and cheese.

A man was filmed participating in a trolley dash at a Shoprite store, but his lack of strategy and speed left social media users disappointed.

A woman added heavier items on top of egg trays while taking part in the trolley dash challenge, leaving viewers worried that they might break.

Source: Briefly News