A woman who won a trolley dash competition got the opportunity to fill her cart with groceries

However, she added a tray of eggs and almost broke them when she threw other heavy items on top

Social media users on the app saw this and shared how worried they were about her free item not coming out 'alive'

A woman ran to fill her trolley with groceries and almost scrambled the eggs. Images: @maokengmall

A lucky woman in Kroonstad, Free State, filled her trolley with groceries to her heart's content. However, the way she did it concerned many internet users.

Maokeng Mall dubbed the shopper a "trolley dash winner" after she spent over R500 on a previous purchase and put her till slip in a raffle box.

The mall's TikTok account (@maokengmall) wrote in the caption:

"You shop, we pay, you take home."

In the exhilarating video, the woman was given possibly 30 seconds to fill the trolley with items around the store. Starting in the front of the supermarket, she hurriedly headed towards the bottles of oil before going to the trays of eggs.

The woman recklessly threw the eggs into the trolley. Adrenaline must have kicked in, as she also threw other heavy items (such as frozen meat, blocks of butter and a box of wine) on top of the dairy product. Unfortunately, she ran out of time before adding cooldrink bottles to her free cart.

Watch the video below:

Online users worry about the eggs

Thousands of people on the internet dashed to the comment section to air their concerns about how the woman carelessly and unknowingly threw the eggs in the trolley.

@mamayimelo asked in the comments:

"Are the eggs okay?"

The mall humorously responded to the TikTokker:

"Hahaha. She said they are okay and ready to be fried."

@jesskaz8 told the online community:

"I was so scared the eggs were going to break."

@tilly525 laughed and spoke about one of the other items the woman added:

"I'm here for the wine."

@nestoricah.coombo jokingly wrote:

"Justice for the eggs, bathong."

@pearl_ngwenya_kamtimande said in the comment section:

"Toss 30 eggs in a trolley and get home only to eat two."

Exiting the egg conversation, @_blessings07 shared:

"Honestly, I would just be by the meat fridge. Like, just take meat. The rest don’t matter."

