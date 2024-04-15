A South African TikTok video captured a heartwarming act of kindness between Keegan Gordon and a man

Keegan surprised a stranger by giving him one minute to fill a grocery cart with anything he wanted

The video resonated with viewers; many were touched by the man's surprise and his genuine fear of taking too much

A man's grocery shopping trip turned extraordinary thanks to a random act of kindness. Image: FG Trade

A Mzansi man received the surprise of his life while grocery shopping.

Man blessed with trolley of goods

A TikTok video shared by Keegan Gordon shows him approaching a man and telling him that he's giving the man one minute to fill the trolley with anything he wants.

The man, overcome with shock and disbelief, couldn't help but ask whether he really could take anything from the store. He proceeded to whiz through the grocery store aisles, picking out items to throw into the trolley.

He selected items such as cooking oil, fruit juice, margarine, and meat, among others. Nervous to take too much, Keegan could be seen assisting him in adding more meat packs to the trolley before the minute was up.

He shared that he was very excited to experience such an unexpected day as the one he had.

The grocery came to a total of R1 450 and the man hilariously made sure that no one thought he was stealing the groceries.

What a precious reminder of the human kindness that exists in Mzansi. Watch the heartwarming video below:

Mzansi touched by the man's grocery-shopping

The video struck a chord with many SA netizens, who were touched by the man's reaction to the surprise gesture.

sunshine.s5 wrote:

"He was so scared to take some grocery items, this one is making me feel so emotional ."

brown_cinnamonn replied:

"Why labantu badidiza kanjethis is the time to run for your life. kuyaphuthuma."

said:

"Aww you still helped him ."

Liwe commented:

"Starting with cooking oil? That’s a good man."

Nessa replied:

"This is so sweet uncle was afraid of putting things in his trolley or maybe he was shocked of this amazing gesture."

Xitsendzeleki said:

"He has my accent, he is definitely Tsonga. The man has no greed."

wrote:

"He still helped him to try to fill the trolley ❤️."

Valry.M commented:

“'I’m not stealing nerh'that says a lot."

zikhona_m asked:

"Hi, Uphi?."

