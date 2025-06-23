A TikTok content creator shared a video of Wynberg Boys' High School pupils performing their latest war cry, called "You Can Count On Me", with instruments and synchronised chanting

The Cape Town school has gained national attention for their viral war cries, previously attracting Springbok captain Siya Kolisi to participate in their famous "HOYA" chant

South Africans flooded the comments section with praise for the boys, with many commenting on their swag and energy

Wynberg Boys’ new war cry has Mzansi stoked. Images: @sawarcries

Wynberg Boys' High School has once again captured South Africa's hearts with its latest war cry performance, which has got everyone talking. The Cape Town pupils were filmed doing their newest chant called "You Can Count On Me," complete with instruments and their signature energy that's made them famous across the country.

Content creator @sawarcries_ posted the video on 22nd June with the caption:

"Wynberg boys taking home the triple crown today! 😍"

The video shows the talented young men starting with instrumental music before the camera pans to boys standing on bleachers and the ground. They begin with melodic verses in a sing-song voice before the entire group joins in with powerful chanting that shows why these boys have become internet sensations.

Wynberg Boys' latest war cry went viral on TikTok. Images: @sawarcries

SA reacts to the latest performance

The latest war cry video went viral, receiving over 7000 reactions and had South Africans rushing to share their thoughts, with many praising the boys' incredible talent, energy and school spirit.

@mimi_okuhle gushed:

"This sounded even better in person😭‼️🔥You had to be there!"

@ur_coach_fav_8st wrote:

"Man🏉8️⃣ 💪🏽"

@mirko💙🤍

"The best fans👍"

@Precious Mogaswa added:

"It's the swag for me🥺"

@Valerie

"Love the energy."

@ACM

"@thebjornsmith, Jirre you flying, mb."

Springbok captain joins the magic

This isn't the first time Wynberg Boys have made headlines with their incredible war cries. Earlier this year, they managed to attract Springbok captain Siya Kolisi to their school, where he participated in their viral "HOYA" war cry. The collaboration came about when a Wynberg Old Boy working at MTN approached the school to create something special for the company's 30th anniversary while celebrating the Springboks.

Grade 11 pupil Leighton Mouton, who leads many of their war cries, described meeting the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain as the highlight of his year. After participating in the chant, Kolisi praised the boys, saying the vibe was "too much" and "lekker," wishing he could have played in such an atmosphere.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

