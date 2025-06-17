“You Guys Are on Fire”: Night-Time War Cry at South African School Leaves Mzansi Raving
- A powerful night-time war cry at a South African high school left onlookers speechless and inspired
- The electrifying school spirit was captured in a viral TikTok video, showcasing synchronised movements and goosebump-inducing chants
- Social media users expressed nostalgia and admiration for the school war cry, with many recalling their own school days and the pride they evoked
A surge of pride and unity swept through a South African high school community as learners erupted into a powerful night-time war cry that left onlookers speechless and inspired.
School spirit unleashed in night-time war cry
The stirring display of school spirit unfolded under the stars, creating a moment of unforgettable energy and pride.
Footage of the event was posted by @sawarcries on TikTok on 13 June 2025, and is now making waves on social media, capturing the goosebump-inducing chants and synchronised movements as students gathered in the school courtyard. Wearing their uniforms with pride and standing shoulder-to-shoulder, the learners belted out traditional war cries, drumming up energy and echoing school pride throughout the night.
The electrifying moment when learners from the school gathered to support was visible as they danced and cheered on the band members. As the night grew darker, the spirit among the learners only grew brighter, culminating in the thunderous chants that have since captured the attention of South Africans online.
The war cry, deeply rooted in school tradition, has long been a way for learners in South Africa to celebrate victories, honour their schools, and express collective identity. This recent nighttime rendition served as a powerful reminder of the enduring spirit that continues to live on in the hearts of the country's youth.
Watch the heartwarming video of the school war cry below:
SA is moved by the school war cry
Social media users also weighed in, with many expressing nostalgia for their own school days as they were touched by the school war cry TikTok video.
Di Mp Ho said:
"You guys are on fire, all you're teams are lucky to have this kind of support."
Lundi-The Usher of God, added:
"South African War Cries."
QX54 expressed:
"Other schools out here writing exams, and then we got Wynberg playing sports during exams."
GAA_Newz commented:
"I was wondering what secondary school Stuart Little ended up going to."
29.THAPIIE replied:
"This school needs to produce an ALBUM."
Magatsheni was inspired, adding:
"Studying so that my son experiences this."
Olothando simply said:
"Might as well name the acc "Wynberg warcries."
