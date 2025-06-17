A viral TikTok video of a young boy saluting passing soldiers on Youth Day touches Mzansi's hearts

The boy's spontaneous act of respect deeply moved South Africans, who praised his upbringing and patriotism

Mzansi is deeply moved by the video, which highlights the importance of teaching respect for uniforms

A young boy's viral, heartwarming salute to soldiers on Youth Day deeply touched South Africa, becoming a powerful symbol of respect and patriotism that resonated with many.

A young boy's heartfelt salute captured on Youth Day melts the hearts of netizens. Image: @naomi.buhle

Source: TikTok

Youth Day celebrations in South Africa are often marked by reflection on history and aspirations for the future. This year, amid the parades and remembrances, a heartwarming incident occurred that swiftly went viral and won over the nation's hearts.

A young boy’s spontaneous and heartfelt display of respect for uniformed soldiers became a powerful symbol of gratitude and patriotism, leaving Mzansi emotional. The heartwarming incident was captured in a TikTok video posted by user naomi.buhle. The clip shows her and her young nephew approaching the entrance of a Kim Park shopping centre in Kimberley, when two men in military uniforms walk past them in the opposite direction.

Without hesitation or prompting, the young child momentarily halts, and his gaze is fixed on the passing soldiers. The young child's eyes were fixed on the passing soldiers, and he then held up his hand for a respectful salute.

Child’s salute captures Youth Day spirit

The clip serves as a powerful reminder of the lasting impact of a good upbringing and the importance of instilling a sense of national pride from an early age. This viral moment highlights the invaluable role of teaching children about patriotism and gratitude.

On Youth Day, a day deeply connected to the history of sacrifice and the struggle for freedom, this young boy emerged as an unexpected symbol of honour. His innocent gesture transcended the digital screen, transforming him into a symbol of respect and the enduring spirit of a nation that cherishes its defenders.

A child's profound respect for uniformed soldiers touches the nation's soul. Image: @naomi.buhle

Mzansi reacts to the video

Mamellokaneli commented:

“That lady even stood at attention and gave the baby a proper salute, so cute.”

Nunkhubo123 wrote:

“I'm crying real tears, oh my.”

Boitumelo_Unique said:

“That lady who did he salute with such a smile, may your cup never run out. This young man will never forget this moment here.”

Ma'Dlomo💍🇿🇦 wrote:

“It's the lady for me who turned and got excited when she saw him. It’s so beautiful to be kind, aunty ka boy boy.”

Mokotong Nkoane shared:

“My heart goes out to the last one who turned, matched and saluted. God protected them 💪, and always will.”

Gabriel Bags wrote:

“As a soldier, I say this young man salutes properly… Give that young man a purity.”

Danilo said”

"I am happy to see this. We soldiers, we are not respected enough. You only see such on video in China and other countries.”

Tumi said:

“I am a crybaby, neh, but the song made it worse.”

KGOLUDI wrote:

“If you went through training in any law enforcement, you will know the importance of salutation.”

Mol J added:

“Am I the only one who was touched by the respect shown by the first two gentlemen who took it seriously? God bless the young man and those two gentlemen, not forgetting the last person.”

San Do Lam wrote:

“I give too much respect to the lady who turned around to salute the little one, while the other two soldiers saw him first, but didn't salute.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

