Cyril Ramaphosa’s viral moment with a blushing granny showcases the president’s warm and charming nature

The video of the blushing granny is a reminder that a little kindness from the top goes a long way in lifting spirits

People in South Africa were amused by the clip as they took to the comments section, cracking jokes

The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, affectionately nicknamed 'Cupcake' by Mzansi citizens, left social media buzzing after a heartwarming moment in which he greeted elderly women, causing one of them to visibly blush.

A granny in Mzansi blushed over the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, in a TikTok video. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET/Getty Images and @wxynedeniro/TikTok

Source: UGC

Cupcake's charm leaves granny blushing

A now-viral clip circulating on social media was originally shared by @wxynedeniro on TikTok on 16 June 2025.

In the clip, Ramaphosa can be seen warmly approaching a group of women during a recent public appearance. Among them was a granny who, upon receiving a personal greeting from the president, covered her mouth in bashful excitement and couldn’t hold back a broad smile.

The brief yet wholesome interaction showcased the softer side of the president, whose charm and approachability continue to endear him to ordinary citizens. Dressed in a smart black suit, Ramaphosa exuded warmth as he shook the elderly women’s hands, exchanging a few words that left her delighted.

Online users were quick to react to the moment, with many commenting on how “Cupcake” still has a way with the ladies. Some joked that the granny might never wash her hands again, while others praised Ramaphosa for maintaining a humble and personable demeanour despite the pressures of office.

This isn’t the first time Ramaphosa has made headlines for his people-first interactions. From spontaneous dance moves to relatable jokes during addresses, he has continued to strike a balance between political formality and everyday charisma.

While his nickname “Cupcake” may have started as a humorous jab, moments like these show why South Africans continue to use it with fondness. The video of the blushing granny is a reminder that a little kindness from the top goes a long way in lifting spirits.

Take a look at the clip of the South African president's warm greeting to the women below:

SA amused by Cyril and granny's interaction

The online community took to the comments section to crack jokes, while some laughed at the funny interaction between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the granny.

Naledi said:

"The feeling of seeing money physically."

kk expressed:

"Someone's grandfather is punching the air right now."

Cuenga_l wrote:

"She was ready to risk it all."

Wadesampson7 shared:

"She's melting."

Real Madrid stated:

"This is why my grandmother just watches the news."

The South African Cyril Ramaphosa left granny blushing over his greeting. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

