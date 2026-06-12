Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Thuthukile Zuma, has sparked a heated national debate after sharing a controversial view on immigration and identity in South Africa

Her comments quickly gained traction online, drawing both strong support and sharp criticism from different political and social groups

The post comes amid rising tensions and ongoing discussions around foreign nationals in the country

Thuthukile Zuma sparked a social media firestorm with her strong take on immigration. Image: @Thuthu_Zuma/X

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA - Thuthukile Zuma has triggered widespread debate online after posting a strongly worded statement on immigration, poverty, and inequality in South Africa, comments that quickly spread across social media.

The daughter of former President Jacob Zuma and Nkosazane Dlamini-Zuma- Zuma, she rejected the concept of “illegal Africans” on the continent, arguing that people may be undocumented but should not be labelled as illegal.

What did she say?

In a post on her X account on 12 June 2026, she wrote that framing African migrants as illegal undermines broader struggles against poverty, unemployment, and structural inequality.

“No African is illegal in Africa,” she stated

Not done, she added that anyone who believes otherwise “is not a revolutionary.”

"Removing foreign nationals won't change our situation"

Further setting the internet ablaze, she argued that even if foreign nationals were removed from South Africa, the country would still face deep-rooted issues of landlessness and economic exclusion.

Directing attention toward inequality in ownership and opportunity, she claimed that white South Africans continue to dominate land, natural resources, and key sectors of the economy. By that, she wrote that the core challenges facing South Africa are poverty, racial inequality, and joblessness rather than the presence of foreign nationals working in the country.

"If you could afford to live where u like, work where u like, take ur children to any school and afford to enjoy a family dinner at ur favourite restaurant, would you care that a Zimbabwean is ur waiter?" she asked

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Who is Thuthukile?

Thuthukile Zuma (37) is the youngest daughter of former President Jacob Zuma and diplomat and politician Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. She has previously worked in government communications roles as the chief of staff to Minister Siyabonga Cwele in the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services, and held the distinction of being the youngest head of a minister's office ever appointed in South Africa. She is a staunch ANC member and has previously declared that even though her father has a new party, she will always remain ANC.

Jacob Zuma weighs in on foreign nationals

In contrast, former president Jacob Zuma also weighed in on the anti-illegal immigration movement, saying he understands and is behind the protests that are happening in parts of the country. Speaking at an event, the former State president questioned why women vendors in the country could not trade because foreigners had taken up those spaces. The MK Party leader asked whose country it was, as locals could not earn a living due to foreign nationals.

Thuthukile's famous parents Jacob Zuma and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Images: Thuthukile Zuma

Source: Facebook

Thabo Mbeki criticises anti-illegal immigration movement

Briefly News also reported that social media users criticised former South African President Thabo Mbeki following his recent public remarks on the recent anti-illegal immigration marches. Commenters accused Mbeki of speaking from a position of isolated privilege behind security walls and cameras rather than engaging directly with ordinary citizens. Online public feedback also warned that no government can succeed when acting against its own citizens regarding domestic economic and immigration crises.

Source: Briefly News