Jacob Zuma has weighed in on the issue of illegal immigrants in South Africa amid the recent rising tensions

During his time as State president in 2015, Zuma condemned xenophobic violence, saying it was not justified

South Africans weighed in on the uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader's comments, sharing varied reactions to them

Jacob Zuma sparked a debate with his remarks on foreign nationals in South Africa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Jacob Zuma has weighed in on the presence of foreign nationals in South Africa, saying they needed to have grace when entering the country.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader made the comments at a party event on Monday, 9 June 2026, amid extreme tensions in South Africa. Numerous demonstrations have been held across the country in recent months, as citizens demand that undocumented foreign nationals leave the country.

March and March, which has led the calls, have given undocumented foreigners until 30 June 2026 to leave the country. The organisation also called for a national shutdown on that day.

Numerous demonstrations have been held across the country as South Africans demand that illegal foreigners leave. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

What did Zuma say?

Speaking at the event, the former State president questioned why women vendors in the country could not trade because foreigners had taken up those spaces.

The MK Party leader asked whose country it was, as locals could not earn a living due to foreign nationals.

“We will be fooled by people who talk too much, saying we must have grace towards foreigners. Foreigners must have grace when entering South Africa,” Zuma said.

Zuma’s previous comments about foreign nationals

The former president’s stance is a far departure from his previous comments. During his time as president, particularly in 2015 during the wave of xenophobic attacks, Zuma publicly condemned anti-foreigner violence. He said that ‘no amount of frustration or anger can ever justify attacks on foreign nationals’.

He called on citizens to desist from xenophobic attacks, saying that in the past, South Africans sought refuge and were treated well in other African countries.

South Africans weigh in on Zuma’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Zuma’s statement, with many noting how his stance had changed over the years. Some, however, supported his comments.

@RionneteTl said:

“One sensible thing coming from Zuma. Well done.”

@ikemba_ogb said:

“When you were in power, Home Affairs was in a mess. So, you are the last person to talk about this immigration situation, because you failed.”

@heisthemediator agreed:

“Zuma was the President of this country, and he did nothing about illegal foreigners entering our country.”

@tendamutende10 claimed:

“Election time comes with so many speeches.”

@gmalau32 stated:

“Wise man. You can't respect people who don't respect your land.”

@phillibecks said:

“Everyone is now using March and March to gain votes. Very sad.”

@Nazovic99 asked:

“He was president for nine years. What did he do?”

@StHonorable agreed:

“Don't be fooled by him. For nine years, he did nothing about this.”

MK Party's stance on March and March

Briefly News reported that the MK Party weighed in on the recent actions of the March and March movement.

Secretary-General Sibonelo Nomvalo said the party had taken note of the movement's actions, explaining that it was legal.

The party also acknowledged the movement’s role in addressing community crime concerns and the failure of the police.

Source: Briefly News