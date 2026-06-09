Uganda's Ghetto Kids used music and dance to share a feel-good message about Africans standing together, but the clip quickly got people talking online

Several African countries have responded to recent developments in South Africa, with some issuing guidance to citizens living or working in the country

South Africans took to the comments section to relay the importance of both unity and respect

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Ghetto Kids danced their message to South Africa. Image: @ghettokids_tfug

Source: Instagram

Uganda's famous Ghetto Kids shared a video calling for unity across Africa and in South Africa. Many viewers used the comment section to discuss the difference between African unity and illegal immigration.

In an Instagram video posted on 4 June 2026, the children held up posters reading, "South Africa, We are One People" while dancing to 541 Blueprint by AI artist Cypux. The song promotes African unity, with lyrics encouraging people to look beyond borders and divisions.

"Step one, break the borders, tear them down.....54 we dey rise, one people would be nice...No division, only multiplication."

Their poster read: South Africa, Africa needs you. Image: ghettokids_tfug

Source: Instagram

African countries take on anti-Immigration tensions in South Africa

Several African countries have spoken out after reports of violence and intimidation linked to anti-immigration protests in South Africa. Countries including Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe have advised their citizens living in SA to stay alert, avoid risky areas, and, in some cases, remain indoors until tensions ease.

Ghana has taken things a step further by asking the African Union to discuss the issue. The country also helped one of its citizens return home safely after he was targeted in a viral video. Mozambique's President, Daniel Chapo, raised concerns during talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for calm.

While the South African government has condemned violence against migrants, it has also acknowledged growing public frustration over illegal immigration and said protests must remain peaceful and within the law.

View the Instagram video below:

South Africans defended themselves

While many viewers appreciated the Ghetto Kids' message of unity, several South Africans said unity should go hand in hand with respecting immigration laws. This is what viewers had to say on @ghettokids_tfug's page:

busisiwemahlangu18 added:

"Yes, we are one, also let’s respect each other’s countries and visit each other legally👏🇿🇦"

mpho_bianca2 said:

"Yes, we are one, and we don’t have to unite in one country illegally 🇬🇭☺️"

bennymakgabo asked:

"I'm a 🇿🇦, why can't we all unite in Egypt 🤔"

casendra.__m commented:

"South Africa has always been a welcoming nation. The issue is not with people coming here legally and contributing positively to society. The concern is with illegal immigration, crime, drug trafficking, and corruption. We can stand for unity while also standing for law, accountability, and the protection of our country. Those two things can exist at the same time."

zzp_011 said:

"Problem, y'all want to unite in South Africa."

thando_mduvana wrote:

"As a South African 🇿🇦, we love you guys, but please respect our laws. Illegal undocumented foreigners are committing a lot of crimes in our country."

ovenyc3487 said:

"South Africans are not xenophobic. The message being spread is twisted. Citizens are merely requesting that their government do exactly what every other government in Africa does... Control the borders and bring an end to illegal migration."

More Briefly News Stories on Immigration

A Nigerian woman praised South Africans for standing together on illegal immigration, saying every country has the right to enforce its immigration laws and deport people who overstay their visas.

A Ghanaian pastor who was repatriated from South Africa said he supports efforts to address illegal immigration, urging people to respect other countries' laws and immigration processes while calling for mutual respect between Africans.

A Ghanaian man moved South Africans after sharing the scars he says he suffered during immigration-related tensions in South Africa, with many online expressing sympathy while debating the wider issues of illegal immigration, safety, and government responsibility.

Source: Briefly News