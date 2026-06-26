A missing grandfather's story ended in heartbreak after a recent update left many people emotional

His family had spent weeks desperately searching and fearing for his safety, as worrying circumstances made the situation even harder

Many South Africans said they had been keeping an eye out for him and shared emotional messages after hearing the news

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Mr Ramlall has been found deceased. Image: Missing Children South Africa

Source: Facebook

Rooplal Ramlall, an elderly man who had been missing for about a month after going missing in Johannesburg, was later reported found deceased by Missing Children South Africa on 25 June 2026. Mzansi mourned his loss as the organisation and public shared condolences and thanked everyone who helped in the search.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Rooplal Ramlall has been found deceased. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Thank you to Honeydew SAPS and everyone who shared his flyer."

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been disclosed.

Grandfather went missing after walking out of the home

According to an IOL report, 85-year-old Ram Ramlall went missing after walking out of his residential complex in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg. He had dementia and often liked taking walks around the complex, so at first nobody thought anything was wrong.

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The family later found security footage showing him leaving the complex. A nearby takeaway shop said he had stopped there asking for directions to Montgomery Park, where he used to live years ago. They believed he may have become confused and thought he was trying to go back to his old home.

His family was desperately searching for him everywhere, hospitals, shelters, parks, and even informal settlements. They were extremely worried because he had left without his hearing aid, needed daily medication, and was outside during very cold winter weather.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi broke down at the news

Some South Africans shared the part they played in trying to find the grandfather, as others shared how much this loss broke them. This is what Mzansi said on the posts page:

Mzansi paid tribute to the elderly man. Image: @Carolyn Ann Ryan

Source: Getty Images

Vinisha Singh said:

"I do not know this uncle, but from the day I saw he was missing, for almost a month, I would keep an eye out wherever I went."

Roy Singh commented:

"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Mr. Ramlall. He was my boss at Milborrow in the early 80's. A great leader to those who worked under him."

Rinky Singh wrote:

"I looked for him everywhere as if he were my family. I'm so sorry, family. Condolences to you. Wish we found him alive."

Tania James Dass said:

"So many of us prayed for the uncle to be reunited safely with his family."

Tanisha Poonan added:

"Oh my heart. So sorry for this loss. Rip Uncle. Where and when was he found? Seeing the funeral notice, it says 13th June that a whole month after the missing poster."

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Source: Briefly News