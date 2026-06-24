Dr Kelly Fredricks' passing left colleagues, students, and many people who knew her heartbroken as tributes poured in

She was remembered as a warm and caring person who gave her all to both her family and her work

Social media users shared emotional messages celebrating the impact she had on people's lives

UKZN pays tribute to Dr Kelly Fredricks. Image: @UKZN's College of Health Sciences/Facebook and RunPhoto/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The passing of young UKZN lecturer and family physician Dr Kelly Fredricks has left many South Africans heartbroken. The university community paid tribute to their colleague and friend.

Dr Fredricks passed away on 18 June in Sydenham, according to a Facebook statement shared by UKZN's College of Health Sciences on Monday, 23 June. The institution described her as someone whose professional excellence was matched by her compassion and kindness.

She graduated from the UKZN registrar programme in 2023 before becoming a part-time lecturer at the university. The Department of Family Medicine said she had grown into a physician, mentor, and educator who touched many lives.

Dr Fredricks is survived by her two children and extended family, with colleagues saying her passing has left a huge void both professionally and personally.

"Kelly was one of those rare individuals whose competence was matched only by her kindness."

Colleagues paid tribute. Image: @Carolyn Ann Ryan

Source: Getty Images

Colleagues describe her impact

Dr Fredricks is described as someone who embraced life wholeheartedly and brought warmth to those around her. She was remembered as a devoted mother who was proud of her children and worked hard to give them a good life. Colleagues also described her as a vibrant person with grace and generosity.

"She lived her life in full colour, not holding back, giving it all."

According to the post, her funeral service will take place on Friday, 26 June, at St Anne's Catholic Church in Sydenham.

View the Facebook post below:

South Africans flood social media with condolences

Many social media users reacted with shock and sadness, while others praised her kindness and reflected on the impact she had on patients, colleagues and students. This is what Mzansi had to say on the school's page:

Mischelle Lynette Doodnath wrote:

"Such a humble person. She treated my dad at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Her diagnosis was spot on."

Rasheeda Hoosen shared:

"Had the pleasure of hearing Dr Kelly Fredricks speak once, what an inspiration she was to many."

Cookies Moonsamy said:

"This is such tragic news. Her mum and dad passed away a few months apart recently."

Sally Pillay reacted:

"A beautiful soul gone too soon, Dr Kelly Fredricks, may your legacy live on through the countless lives you touched."

James Pedlar posted:

"Father, please protect and bless her little ones on the journey of life."

Tina Julius commented:

"I will miss you, pretty Kelly. Rest in peace with your mom and dad."

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Source: Briefly News