Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital shared a sombre post announcing the untimely passing of Professor Tandi Matsha-Erasmus

The hospital joined Gauteng authorities and the SMU community to mourn the passing of their Vice-Chancellor, honouring her contribution to health education

The official announcement was posted on the Ga-Rankuwa-based hospital's Facebook account following her passing on 17 June 2026

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Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital joined South Africans in mourning a prominent academic leader. Image: @SMU_SA

Source: Twitter

The South African higher education and health sectors are in deep mourning following the tragic passing of Professor Tandi Matsha-Erasmus. The distinguished academic assumed office as the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) in June 2025, quickly establishing herself as a visionary leader and a passionate advocate for transformation.

Mzansi mourns the passing of Professor Tandi Matsha-Erasmus

Before leading SMU, she was a renowned C1-rated scientist who made groundbreaking research contributions to cardiometabolic health and empowered numerous young African women researchers. In a heartfelt Facebook post, Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital extended its deepest condolences to her family, friends, and the entire university community, praising her dedication to academic excellence.

See the Facebook post below:

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Viewers were devastated by the news and sent their condolences, noting that it was a major loss.

User @Nomhle Njozela said:

"Rest in peace, Prof. You're now healing in heaven."

User @Maxwell Matodzi commented:

"We'll always remember your dedication and professionalism in our profession, mama."

User @Sefahane Leepa added:

"May her soul gain sweet repose."

User @Bulelwa Zenzile shared:

"Oh, man, what a loss! Condolences to the rest of the family and friends, and the university as a whole. May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

User @Lucky Lehlohonol said:

"Always in our hearts."

User @Matsebane Godfrey Mashigo commented:

"What a big loss of a scholarly brain! May her dear soul repose in eternal perfect peace and rise again in everlasting glory of the Most Highest God! Lala ngoxolo Prof."

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Source: Briefly News