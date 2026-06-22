Tumelo Ramaphosa posted a sweet Father's Day tribute to his dad, President Cyril Ramaphosa, on Instagram on Sunday, 21 June

The post, which racked up over 4,500 likes, features a playful caption that had Mzansi both laughing and feeling the love

Fans and followers flooded the comments with warm wishes for the President

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

President Cyril Ramaphosa's son, Tumelo, displayed his great sense of humour in a funny Father's Day post. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images and @ramaphosatumelo/ Instagram.

Source: UGC

It's not every day the son of a sitting president goes viral for being sweet, but Tumelo Ramaphosa did exactly that on Father's Day. On Sunday, 21 June, Tumelo took to Instagram to honour his father, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, with a post that was equal parts funny and heartfelt.

The post quickly racked up over 4,500 likes, catching the attention of fans, followers, and even rapper Gigi Lamayne.

Tumelo's playful Father's Day post

Tumelo kept the caption light and humorous, writing:

"In a fight to the death, who is the last man standing? 😄🤣 Who ever wins 🏆 - Happy Father's Day Mr. President za 😍🥸 We will see who ate enough studexmeat.com 😍😍"

The cheeky tone resonated with Mzansi, who flooded the comments section with warm reactions and birthday wishes for the President.

Tumelo Ramaphosa is the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has served as South Africa's head of state since February 2018. Father's Day in South Africa falls on the third Sunday of June each year, making 21 June 2025 a day for celebrations across the country.

Mzansi Reacts to the Sweet Tribute

The post drew a wave of affectionate responses from followers. Here's what people had to say:

@mendesfigueiraquiri:

"Your excellency, honorable President Cyril Ramphosa, I wish you a HAPPY wonderful Father's day. May God bless you in your few years in power. Phambile Rama Phambile. Viva Comrade Cyril Ramphosa viva."

@boiketlo_bkay:

"Beneficiaries of our problems 🥲🙌"

The comment from @boiketlo_bkay, which gathered 32 likes, hinted at a more complicated reaction from some South Africans — a reminder that even a sweet family moment can spark political conversation when the Ramaphosa name is involved.

Still, the overwhelming mood in the comments was one of warmth and celebration, with many using the moment to send their own well-wishes to the President on his special day.

In other news, Briefly News reported that on Father’s Day weekend in June 2026, media icon Dineo Ranaka sparked a viral conversation about fatherhood when she treated her daughter to a trip to the upscale shopping destination in Hyde Park.

Dineo Ranaka gave a blunt critique of standard co-parenting narratives in the video by @craigsalist, stating: "I think a dad's story is his to tell. I'm not a PR agent for fathers."

Source: Briefly News