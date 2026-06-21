Dineo Ranaka was with her daughter over Father’s Day weekend at Hyde Park when she answered questions about her take on fathers

The South African star emphasised that every parent must be solely responsible for their own story

Dineo Ranaka’s stance on dad sparked interest from South Africans who were eager to hear her take on Father's Day

Dineo Ranaka discussed her opinion on Father's Day. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: UGC

On Father’s Day weekend in June 2026, media icon Dineo Ranaka sparked a viral conversation about fatherhood. Dineo Ranaka treated her daughter to a trip to the upscale shopping destination in Hyde Park to reward her during exam season. When asked about the father of Father's Day, Dineo said she is no longer willing to speak on behalf of unavailable or distant fathers.

Dineo Ranaka offered a blunt critique of standard co-parenting narratives in the video by @craigsalist, stating:

"I think a dad's story is his to tell. I'm not a PR agent for fathers."

Her stance carries heavy weight given Dineo's public journey as a mother of three, including her eldest son with rapper Blacklez, her youngest born from Klaas Phesha. Dineo has long been a vocal advocate for parental responsibility. She emphasised that it is not even her children's responsibility to explain a father's actions. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Dineo Ranak's Father's Day answers impress fans

Online users applauded her decision to remain silent on unavailable fathers rather than falling for "rage bait". Fans also celebrated her signature confidence and directness, noting how she effortlessly "calls a spade a spade" while keeping her focus entirely on rewarding her daughter. Read online users' comments below:

South Africans discussed Dineo Ranaka's parenting wisdom on Father's Day. Image: RDNE

Source: UGC

khanyisanm was impressed by Dineo's demeanour:

"She said you will not rage bait me, I’m with my child 😂"

Busisiwe ❤ had a different perspective:

"Why can’t she talk about her own dad. Aii, she has a wonderful father by the way."

nketliratshabedi related to Dineo and agreed with her stance:

"Dineo is me🔥if I dont have anything nice to say, I will say nothing."

Jacqui Nyembe was impressed by Dineo:

"She's definitely a PR agent for mothers🥰. Her daughter is beautiful."

Scarlet O'Hara was also throughly impressed:

"I love Dineo, she oozes with confidence and calls spade a spade 🥰"

Dineo Ranaka hits back at comments about weight

Briefly News previously reported that radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka went viral after a video of her TikTok live session made rounds on Twitter. An unwarranted comment from her followers who tuned into her live session on TikTok really set Dineo Ranaka off.

It was one comment in particular which had her fuming. A user noted how much smaller Dineo appears. Of course, the comment was shared in a nasty manner, and Ranaka took it exactly how it was intended.

While in the studio, Ranaka came for the rude comment again. The radio personality went off on men in general who push their preferences onto women, saying enough is enough

Source: Briefly News