Radio personality Dineo Ranaka was riled up when a male troll came for her about her body while she was on TikTok live

The reality TV star warned the man against making unwarranted comments about women's bodies

X users reacted to Dineo Ranaka's latest video, with many slamming the trolls for their unkind comments

Dineo Ranaka hits back at mean commentor on her TikTok live. Image: Dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka went viral after a video of her TikTok live session made rounds on Twitter.

Dineo tells male troll off after nasty comment

An unwarranted comment from her followers who tuned into her live session on TikTok really set Dineo Ranaka off.

It was one comment in particular which had her fuming. A user noted how much smaller Dineo appears. Of course, the comment was shared in a nasty manner, and Ranaka took it exactly how it was intended. Slamming the bodyshamer, Ranaka shouted:

"You are boring, and I am not speaking out for myself, but for every woman out there. You like tellig women to look after ourselves for you. Hey, we do things for ourselves, not for you. I am grown. I can't be asked by you about my body," she said.

While in the studio, Ranaka came for the nasty comment and asked the man, "Did I promise you that I would gain weight. Do I look like I want to gain?"

The radio personality went off on men in general who push their preferences onto women, saying enough is enough.

"I don't owe you anything, I can't stand men who think that they have an opinion over women and that it matters. I speak on behalf of all women, we don't care."

Watch the heated video below:

Dineo Ranaka enters rebirth

Taking to Instagram, Ranaka introduced a new version of herself after transforming. Following an urge to "cease to exist", Ranaka said:

"I needed to cease the existence of the ways that were holding me back. I needed to cease the existence of it all but myself physically. A version of me that we all assumed we knew died. And reborn is this woman that I am enjoying spending time with. I feel everything so deeply and see all things profoundly," Ranaka passionately said.

Ranaka's spirituality was strengthened through prayer, and she has made it known that she incorporates it into her daily lifestyle.

"My nervous system is fixed, and so is my heart on the Lord."

Dineo Ranaka lammed Weight Watchers. Image: Dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Of course, the comments from online users varied. Below is what people said:

@MafundaAyanda

"She has been hurt, this lady. Deeply hurt before. I feel sorry for her nna. Seriously."

Dineo Ranaka reveals reason she has multiple baby daddies

In a previous article from Briefly News, Dineo explained the real reason why she has babies from different men during an interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka on Podcast and Chill.

Some social media users didn't understand her reasoning after she used an analogy of radio awards from multiple radio stations, and this saw her getting trolled.

Source: Briefly News