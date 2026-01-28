Dineo Ranaka Gets Candid About Her Powerful Rebirth: “A Version of Me Died”

Radio host and former podcaster Dineo Ranaka opened up about a turning point in her life that she needed to address personally

While showcasing one of her artworks, the mother of three shared that a version of herself had died

Social media users praised the media personality for her honesty and shared their experiences in the comment section

Dineo Ranaka reflected on her personal life. Images: @metrofmsa, @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Media personality Dineo Ranaka was open and honest on 27 January 2026 when she delved into personal details about previously having "a deep urge to cease to exist." Her reflection on life deeply resonated with South Africans.

The mother of three shared that she had felt that way on 23 May 2024, but she had later learned that it wasn't a physical end to life that needed to happen.

In the caption of her Instagram reel, which showed Dineo, known to criticise marriage, with her art tools and one of the pieces she had created for her partner hanging behind her, she wrote:

"I needed to cease the existence of the ways that were holding me back. I needed to cease the existence of it all but myself physically."

Revealing that it was, in fact, her spirit that was crying out for help, Dineo, who once shared her struggles after leaving Podcast and Chill Network, added:

"A version of me that we all assumed we knew died. And reborn is this woman that I am enjoying spending time with. I feel everything so deeply and see all things profoundly."

As she concluded, the former Kaya 959 radio host briefly shared the prayer she incorporated into her life as she started the new year. She also confessed that she didn't know what she was doing but was following God's guidance from within.

"My nervous system is fixed, and so is my heart on the Lord."

Take a look at the Instagram reel here, as posted on Dineo's account.

Dineo Ranaka has embraced her artwork era. Images: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

South Africans support Dineo Ranaka

Local social media users gathered in the comment section with love and shared similar experiences.

@true_tendy wrote under the post:

"Sending love and peace to you, Dineo."

@panafricanfeminist1111 revealed that they experienced psychosis, were admitted into a psych ward in 2019, and were diagnosed with a chronic mental illness, adding:

"It was the most humbling experience of my life. Complicated to describe, but that experience eventually connected me to a version of myself that I could never dream of parting with. Thank you for sharing your journey."

@royal.mogul told the artist:

"I would love to have a conversation with you over tea if/when you are keen. Continue shining your light."

After seeing Dineo's reel, @artshepotsotetsi commented:

"Art heals."

