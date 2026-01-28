A South African security officer sparked a massive conversation after revealing the workplace hostility she faced regarding her relationship

The post was shared on TikTok, detailing a painful encounter where medical staff allegedly questioned her partner's choice in a partner

Social media users flooded the comment section to defend the woman, condemning the elitist attitude displayed by her colleagues

The intersection of love and professional status became a viral topic after a digital creator shared her personal heartbreak on January 25, 2025.

The emotional video was shared on TikTok by @natasha.ntsadu, who revealed that she walked away from a workplace conversation with a heavy heart.

The security guard explained that she overheard a nurse backbiting about her, claiming that her fiancé, who is a doctor at the hospital where she works, had "downgraded" by dating her. Visibly hurt by the utterance while on duty, she noted that the doctor had met her at work and fully understood her profession when he chose her over the nurses he worked with daily.

Doctor’s fiancée addresses the downgrade claims

Showing off her engagement ring, TikTok user @natasha.ntsadu urged the public to stop looking down on others based on their jobs. She emphasised that a person’s profession does not make them stupid or unworthy of love, reminding viewers that everyone is an individual beyond their uniform and should be treated with respect.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA slams workplace disrespect

The clip gained massive traction, generating over 500 comments from an audience stunned by the blatant disrespect. Many viewers expressed disappointment in the nurse’s behaviour and comforted the woman, assuring her that men look for character rather than career titles when choosing a life partner. Dome pointed out that every employed person’s primary purpose is to provide for themselves, regardless of their specific role. Others told the woman to ignore the noise and congratulated her on her upcoming marriage, noting that her happiness was the best response to the negativity

User @Lindiswa Zizikazi kaMbiko said:

"All in order, bravo 🥰!"

User @Matshaya@9724 shared:

"Doctor, nurse, security, lawyers, social worker, etc., it doesn't matter, we only have one purpose, to put food on the table. Sisterhood is proud of you, darling 🥰."

User @boomba added:

"I was a cleaner, my darling, ngathandwa yi engineer sinezingane (and fell in love with an engineer). He’s planning to go to my home, abathandi i status labantu bathanda umuntu (men don't fall in love with your status but fall for an individual) 🙌🏻."

user @Lovable commented:

"Being a security guard doesn't mean you're not educated, or should it be grounds to be looked down upon. There are so many security guards with degrees, but because there are no jobs, they settle for what is available. There's nothing wrong with the security job."

User @Bucsqueen said:

"Congratulations, sisi, siyeke judges zasemhlabeni (let's leave these society judges)."

User @Hamilton12 commented:

"I’m sorry you had to deal with that. 💔 I don’t know why people still don’t understand that your heart doesn’t choose who it wants. There’s nothing wrong with being a security❤️!"

