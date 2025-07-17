A medical doctor shared his profound and intense experiences working in a high-volume trauma centre in Johannesburg during his final year of medical school

The US-based physician recounted his eye-opening observations about culture shock and the demanding medical environment at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in an Instagram video

Social media users praised the medical care provided to local people, with many reflecting on complex social dynamics within South African healthcare

A US doctor shared his time spent working at Baragwanath Hospital in a video that captivated many. Image: @drjeffyoo

An American doctor's vivid account of his medical school rotation in Mzansi captivated a wide audience and offered a unique glimpse into the challenging world of trauma surgery in the country.

Shared on Instagram by @drjeffyoo, the video has garnered significant attention, sparking important conversations about healthcare and societal structures in the country.

Dr. Jeff Yoo described his time at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, one of the busiest trauma centres globally, as an "eye-opening" experience that brought immediate culture shock. He recalled staying in a home with an electric fence and being advised by his senior doctors to drive cautiously, even suggesting ignoring red lights if strangers approached his car. He also noted the striking divide between various racial groups in South Africa, which he observed significantly.

A glimpse inside Baragwanath Hospital's ER

The hospital environment itself was unlike anything Dr. Yoo had previously encountered. He vividly described the emergency room as a dimly lit, half-sized basketball court with a central wooden bench for charting. Along the perimeter, dark cubicles served for treating less critical patients and performing procedures using headlamps for light. A small, brightly lit trauma bay was attached, dedicated to resuscitating critically ill patients.

Every day, Dr. Yoo encountered a high volume of penetrating trauma cases, like stabbings, describing the relentless flow as "trying to drink out of a fire hydrant." Interns and residents often used the phrase "TIA" or "This Is Africa" to acknowledge the intensity. Here, Dr. Yoo performed his first surgical chest tube, averaging five to seven per 26-hour shift. Despite the wild nature of the work, he said he misses the connection, culture, people, and high volume of cases. He also praised the kindness and competence of local staff who managed complex traumas with limited resources compared to his experiences in Chicago and Vancouver.

The doctor recalled the time he performed his first surgical chest tube and the time spent per shift, which went up to 26 hours. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Netizens debate the medical field in SA

The clip drew a large number of views, likes, and comments from social media users. Many applauded the dedication of medical professionals working in challenging conditions, expressing appreciation for their vital work. The topic of social dynamics in Mzansi hospitals was also raised, with several users expressing relief that @drjeffyoo addressed it and hoping for future improvements. Locals living abroad were also touched by the video, expressing their longing for home and emphasising that Mzansi was a unique country incomparable to any other.

User @healthy_ish.lifestyle said:

"I enjoyed listening to this, we have so many sides to this country, wealthy private and this side that we don't acknowledge enough 🇿🇦thank you ❤️."

User @feliciamabuzasuttle shared:

"Made me homesick. I worked as a radiographer at Baragwanath Hospital. What an experience. Yes, I too, miss the Ubuntu and the braai gatherings."

User @dr_ns_shelz commented:

"A lot has changed at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, do come back. l'm proud of the work we do here. The system is overwhelmed, but we make the best of it. The only thing that saddens me is the level of interpersonal violence in our society."

User @hunney_beee added:

"If you are trained in South Africa, you can work anywhere in the world and feel confident."

User @dr_lerato said:

"@drjeffyoo As a proud South African trained medical doctor and specialist Psychiatrist, I can confidently and without prejudice say that our medical training is SUPERIOR 🙌🏼🙌🏼. Thank you for telling the world. Please do come back and visit our beautiful country🇿🇦."

User @salty_flipflops

"South African doctors are next level."

