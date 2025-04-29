A group of local women confronted a heavily pregnant Zimbabwean lady as she was entering the hospital gate

They demanded to know where she was from and why she had come to give birth in the country, in a clip shared on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section, with some calling out the women for their behaviour, and others in support of it

A group of women from Pretoria confronted a pregnant Zimbabwean lady on her reasons for being in Mzansi. Image 4x6

A Zimbabwean mother-to-be found herself cornered after a group of local women pulled her aside and questioned her choice of being in the country and falling pregnant, in Kalafong Hospital, west of Pretoria.

The clip was shared on attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who debated the women's actions.

Locals confront the Zimbabwean mom

The clip starts with one woman from the group covered in South African flags, boldly telling a heavily pregnant woman carrying a suitcase to switch off her phone because they are talking to her, and the others seconding her.

A second lady asks where she comes from, and after responding that she's from Zimbabwe, they ask her to get closer, saying they do not want to shout or block passing ambulances. She moves closer, and they ask her why she ran away from her country, accusing her of coming to the country to make babies.

SA debates the women's actions

The clip went viral after it was shared, gaining 451K views, 3.5K likes, and 3.3K comments from social media users who were divided. Many were angered by the issue of illegal foreigners, but agreed that not all are in the country undocumented.

Some called those agreeing with the lady out, asking where their humanity was. Others said the illegal foreigners were not the problem, blaming the government for not protecting our borders and tightening security.

Mzansi debated a video showing locals confronting a pregnant lady. Image: commerceandculturestock

User @Clyde Xavi said:

"Truth or not, if she has documents & is legally in the country, better get out of her way."

User @Ayanda John Simelane added:

"This is not right. We are taking the anger and frustration on the wrong people....the issue here is the Zim government."

User @Lisa Teixeira commented:

"Where is our humanity? The lady is pregnant, at least have humanity towards the unborn child and treat others the way you want to be treated. The fact that she is not a SA is a totally different matter that can be dealt with at another time and place (If she is here illegally)."

User @Kago Sebeni added:

"Inhumane act from one woman to another, one African to another."

User @Caroline Siphathokuhle Ngwenya shared:

"My sisters, we came here for money. Stop making babies, let's make money and go back home😥."

User @Innocent Dlamen said:

"It's sad, but she must go back."

