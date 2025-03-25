A man casually crossed what he called an SA-Swaziland border fence with ease, showing how simple it is to enter either country

The video shared on TikTok, captured him playfully moving between the two nations, joking about not needing a passport

Social media users were stunned, with some laughing at the seamless crossing while others criticised SA's government for not protecting our border

A guy crossed a fence he claimed to be the border between SA and Swaziland and came back to SA in seconds. Image: Maskot

A young gent effortlessly crossing a border fence has left Mzansi shocked. The guy playfully showed how easy it was to move between South Africa and Swaziland, going to and from in seconds.

The clip shared by TikTok user @newsnexussa captured the moment, when the guy displayed easy access between countries, drawing thousands of comments from amazed online users.

The man casually moves between the countries

In the clip, the young man stands next to a short fence with wide gaps. He confidently steps through the border, celebrating his 'journey' to Swaziland before instantly crossing back to SA. His amused friend filming the moment urges him to do it again, and he happily obliges, laughing about not needing a visa.

The video highlights how easily people can move across the border, sparking a heated debate online.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the easy access to the country

Social media users had plenty to say about the clip. Some found the moment hilarious, pointing out that locals and Swatis were the same. Others, however, were disappointed in SA's weak border security and the lack of proper fencing.

A few users refused to believe the video was real, but those familiar with the location confirmed its authenticity. The government was also slammed for wasting money on failed border projects, with some saying they might as well open the borders completely.

Mzansi was astonished after seeing a fence that allegedly divided SA and Swaziland. Image: barbaraaaa

User @Angelika💋 said:

"Enjoy the vibes! Keep celebrating – you deserve it! 🎉🥳."

User @Adam.Mnguni added:

"This is good. Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia and Mozambique are one according to me. I wish we could all see the same. we just need to deal with crime."

User @I Trigger People shared:

"Just goes to show Swaziland belongs to South Africa."

User @ionG added:

"Our mind is captured 😅😅😅, imagine how much money has been spent on that border by the ANC."

User @nzwaks_dikela said:

"This is so true I have witnessed it every time I go to Pongola. they shop at Phongola and go back easily to Swaziland."

User @by nature.com shared:

"No border, this is Africa. We are one."

