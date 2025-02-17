“One Africa”: Nigerian Man Receives Warm Welcome in Soweto, SA Touched
- A Nigerian content creator received a heartfelt welcome from South African street vendors, who embraced him as a brother from another mother
- The street vendors expressed their belief in African unity, with one man sharing his experience of visiting the West African
- Social media users reacted with love, agreement, and humour, with some warning the man to be cautious, while others joked that the vendors were simply trying to make a sale
A touching moment of African unity was captured when a Nigerian content creator was warmly embraced by South African street vendors during his Soweto visit.
The heartwarming exchange left social media users celebrating the spirit of oneness after it was shared on Instagram by @phindakaasman247, gaining many views, likes and comments.
The man gets love from the locals
The video shows @phindakaasman247 walking down the street when local vendors enthusiastically call him back. One vendor expresses his belief in African unity, telling the man that all Africans come from one tribe.
He goes on to share his experience of spending two weeks in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. as part of a presentation seeking funding for the African Awards.
Watch the Instagram video below:
Netizens comment on the man's Soweto visit
The clip gained massive traction, drawing many reactions from social media users. Many viewers praised the vendors for their warm welcome, agreeing that Africa is one. Others, however, jokingly pointed out that the men might have been strategically trying to get him to buy their merchandise.
User @pastorgodwinusfob shared:
"Awesome one Africa."
User @ibeabuchiudoji said:
"That man is great, I love South Africa."
User @adict7777 added:
"One love African ❤️❤️."
User @hanna2neu shared:
"He is a top-class salesman 😂😂."
User @ayoadesanya added:
"The amount of information given in such a short amount of time is humongous."
User @etors commented:
"Ghetto hustlers know everything."
Source: Briefly News
