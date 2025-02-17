A Nigerian content creator received a heartfelt welcome from South African street vendors, who embraced him as a brother from another mother

The street vendors expressed their belief in African unity, with one man sharing his experience of visiting the West African

Social media users reacted with love, agreement, and humour, with some warning the man to be cautious, while others joked that the vendors were simply trying to make a sale

A man visiting a local township was shown love by hustlers. Image: africanpassion.nl

Source: Instagram

A touching moment of African unity was captured when a Nigerian content creator was warmly embraced by South African street vendors during his Soweto visit.

The heartwarming exchange left social media users celebrating the spirit of oneness after it was shared on Instagram by @phindakaasman247, gaining many views, likes and comments.

The man gets love from the locals

The video shows @phindakaasman247 walking down the street when local vendors enthusiastically call him back. One vendor expresses his belief in African unity, telling the man that all Africans come from one tribe.

He goes on to share his experience of spending two weeks in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. as part of a presentation seeking funding for the African Awards.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Netizens comment on the man's Soweto visit

The clip gained massive traction, drawing many reactions from social media users. Many viewers praised the vendors for their warm welcome, agreeing that Africa is one. Others, however, jokingly pointed out that the men might have been strategically trying to get him to buy their merchandise.

A man from West Africa visited Mzansi, and locals were happy to have him around. Image: @beautifulstruggles

Source: Instagram

User @pastorgodwinusfob shared:

"Awesome one Africa."

User @ibeabuchiudoji said:

"That man is great, I love South Africa."

User @adict7777 added:

"One love African ❤️❤️."

User @hanna2neu shared:

"He is a top-class salesman 😂😂."

User @ayoadesanya added:

"The amount of information given in such a short amount of time is humongous."

User @etors commented:

"Ghetto hustlers know everything."

3 Briefly News Soweto-related articles

A young lady transformed the shack behind her grandmother's house into a stunning double-storey beauty clinic after saving for two years.

A man cooled Soweto Marathon runners by showering them with water as they passed his home, helping them escape the heat of the sun.

A Soweto man invited himself to his neighbours' braai, telling them he would return after finishing his chores, and they welcomed him.

Source: Briefly News