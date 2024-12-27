A bold man was walking through his neighbourhood when he saw a family preparing braai meat and decided to let them know his intentions

He announced that he would return to join them just as they shot a video of the braai meat, which turned to focus on him instead

The clip was shared on TikTok and left many social media users praising the Kasi spirit of Ubuntu

A family agreed that a man walking past the street could join them after he asked. Image: @ntombi_nkosi

A guy's humorous move left social media users laughing and applauding after he told his neighbour he was coming over to join them for a braai. The man's spontaneous approach and his neighbour's friendly response turned an ordinary moment into a viral sensation.

The clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok by user @ntombi_nkosi and quickly gained much traction, as many social media users admired the lighthearted exchange.

The man's charming ways

The clip captures the man casually standing in the street, just a few meters from the house where the braai meat is being prepared. Smelling the sizzling meat from the street distance, he boldly tells them he is returning as soon as he finishes washing a car. The sweet neighbours agree to wait for him.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the man for his bold character

The clip attracted many comments from social media users who were moved by the unity between the neighbours. Many shared that they appreciated the township vibes more than the suburbs, as people looked out for each other.

User @SandileMthethwa added:

"We grew up like this, that's why we share everything."

User @TangoTango commented:

"That's how the Kasie is, not these stories of the suburbs."

User @Cyber_lad.Sa said

"This is so true. The last time we had Christmas at my gran's house in Soweto, we had so many visitors 🤣."

User @Maraba added:

"Sowetans are build different 😇."

User @Prosper95 shared:

"Ubuntu."

User @Gontse ❤❤ added:

"My friend and I once saw a tent and guess what? We went there 😭😂😂that time I was in Grade 8."

