A social media account shared that a woman in KwaZulu-Natal had her spaza shop burnt down

Fortunately, she received help from other spaza shop owners who donated money and stock to get her business going again

Internet users in the comment section were touched by the generosity of the woman's fellow community members

A woman felt the essence of ubuntu after her business burnt down. Images: @KasiEconomy

Source: Twitter

An entrepreneur received a helping hand from her community after her small business went up in flames.

According to the X account Kasi Economy, a woman named Mpume, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal, had her spaza shop burn down. While the social media account did not specify the crime suspects, it did report that other spaza shop owners helped Mpume reopen her business.

Her fellow entrepreneurs from all over the country generously donated money and items to fill her shelves. The stock included an assortment of juice, washing powder, and canned foods, to name a few.

Take a look at the pictures in the X post below:

Online users love the spirit of ubuntu

The heartwarming story was shared on hundreds of thousands of people's timelines, and some also took to the comment section to express their thoughts on the heartfelt gesture.

@Nelson_Mlumbi wrote in the comments:

"I wasn't expecting a beautiful ending when I saw the pictures. How lovely."

Loving what they saw, @GoodwillKurwa said:

"This is wholesome stuff. Peak ubuntu."

Sharing kind words, @SamadhiEarth wrote:

"We're here for each other. Nothing more, nothing less."

Speaking about the helpful spaza shop owners, @vivaaartists added in the comment section:

"That's nice of them. I wonder how the process went about."

Siblings sell samoosas to make money

In another heartwarming story, Briefly News reported about siblings who received a round of applause from Mzansi when they heard about their hustle.

Per an X post from Kasi Economy, the pair sold samoosas for R5 each around Letsoho Shopping Centre in Katlehong, a large township in Gauteng.

Happiness Tembe, who runs The Bila's Samosas with her three siblings Tinyiko, Khanyisa and Samuel, shared with Briefly News that their business has had a positive financial impact on their family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News