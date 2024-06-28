"God Bless Your Efforts": Siblings Sell Samoosas to Make Money, Hustle Moves SA

A sibling duo received a round of applause from Mzansi when they heard about their hustle

The family started a business selling samoosas outside a local shopping centre to make money

When Briefly News posted about their business, many social media users took to the comment section with positivity

With a rollercoaster economy, many South Africans find the need to turn to side hustles to put extra money in their pockets or food on their tables.

For one family, they found a hustle that seems not to be falling by the wayside.

A young sibling duo, The Bila's Samosas, received much admiration when people discovered they were selling samosas outside a local shopping mall.

Per an X post from Kasi Economy, the pair sold the savoury pastries for R5 each around Letsoho Shopping Centre in Katlehong, a large township in Gauteng.

What are samoosas?

According to The Travel Bite, samoosas are triangle-shaped savoury snacks typically filled with something spicy. Although they originate from India and Southeast Asia, they have inspired Cape Malay cuisine (known for its Indonesian influences).

Sibling hustlers inspire online community

Briefly News shared the siblings' story in a Facebook post and received many positive messages from social media users.

Rebecca Moatshe shared in the comment section:

"Keep it up. One day, you will own a franchise. Do not undermine humble beginnings."

Nkoliseko Sello told internet users:

"Love this, this is a very important skill. Those who know how to sell don't go to bed with an empty stomach."

Urging the family to keep hustling, George Sama added:

"The idea is to kick out poverty. May God bless your parents so that you can also have enough time to read the books."

Lesiba Mol told the siblings:

"May God bless your efforts and expand you to greater heights."

