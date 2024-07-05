A group of girls shared a shocking fact on TikTok about influencers

The squad was invited to an influencer party to DJ but ended up chilling in the kitchen because they were bored

Having access to pots and pans, the girls had a genius plan B and started frying some meat to entertain themselves

While everyone else was dancing and getting along, a group of girls were bored and tucked away in the kitchen where they executed their genius plan B.

A group of Mzansi friends told took to TikTok to share that influencers are boring. Image: @luyandan30

Source: TikTok

The group of friends saw an excellent opportunity to unleash the chef inside each one and started frying some meat.

Boring Mzansi influencers

Influencers are supposed to be the people who make us want to do things like a great advertisement. They make us want to buy that dress even though we don’t need it, want to eat that food even though we are allergic to the spices, or go to Bali even though we don’t care about what mediums have to say.

A girl on TikTok lets us in on a big secret: influencers are the most boring people. Luyanda told Mzansi and her TikTok followers how bored she and her squad were at an influencer party.

Luyanda captioned her post:

“Yes, we were at an aftercare.”

Watch the video below:

Executing plan B

Luyanda and her squad were tucked away in the kitchen while everybody else was having a great time. The bored squad had access to pots and pans, and had a genius idea.

They unleashed the chef in them. The girls saw a chunky piece of meat in the fridge and decided to fry it.

While they waited patiently for the party to be over, they put some good pots on the stove and cooked a juicy meal for themselves. Their plan amazed netizens who commented:

@Kamo 2k5 confessed that:

"I wanted to steal that meat but you guys were guarding."

@k. shared her story:

"Same thing happened to my ex-friends and I, we literally cooked food pap and meat."

