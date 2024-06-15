Nara Smith has been a trending topic in South Africa following accusations made by cook and TikTokker Onezwa Mbola

Onezwa Mbola is a South African content creator who makes food content in her rural homestead

Nara Smith rose to viral fame thanks to her cooking-from-scratch videos, but Onezwa Mbola had a bone to pick with her

Onezwa Mbola opened up on social media about why she will be taking a break from social media. The TikTok creator shared her suspicions about Nara Smith's content.

Onezwa Mbola said Nara Smith is allegedly stealing her content on TikTok. Image: @onezwambola / @naraaziza

Nara Smith has become a beloved content creator across platforms, known for her aesthetic cooking content. Onezwa Mbola is in a similar niche as she cooks food that she has foraged and farmed.

Onezwa Mbola calls out Nara Smith

In a TikTok video, Onezwa Mbola was in tears as she explained that she would be taking a break from the platform. She said that a bigger creator has been taking her video ideas and recreating them. Onezwa was referencing her boba tea recipe when compared to Nara's latest boba vlog. The of Onezwa's accusations was reshared by @mzansi_trust.

SA divided over Onezwa Mbola vs Nara Smith

Onezwa Mbola's video about Nara got lots of attention on social media. People debated whether Nara was inspired by Onezwa. People shared screenshots showing that Nara knows Onezwa, as she had commented on her video showing her love.

_MoYaSelabe said:

"Saw Nara Smith and Onezwa trending, never heard of either before. So I went to insta and searched both and realised one is fake and one is authentic. So I followed Onezwa. Phakama girl."

@Compaqllow argued:

"I love Onezwa but I need her to go outside and touch grass cause I’ve never seen uNara Smith asenga igusha."

@ApheleleJody disagreed:

"I high key want Onezwa Mbola to deal with Nara Smith traditionally. My grandmother can assist her."

@MetjahLeague added:

"Onezwas feelings are valid. Imagine being called the South African version of a person that’s actually stealing your ideas. Disappointed in Nara and I’m glad Onezwa finally spoke up."

@Karabo_kem defended Onezwa:

"I stand with Onezwa."

@Usisipho_N added:

"I’ve picked a side, ndisecaleni lika Onezwa."

@Nokuhle_B remarked:

"I really love Onezwa but she should have listened to her friends and not addressed anything."

@thee_aura countered:

"Nara and Onezwa not the first creators to make things from scratch. It's literally a niche community on TikTok."

Food and lifestyle influencer shuts down trolls

Briefly News previously reported that Food and lifestyle social media influencer Onezwa Mbola took to social media to share a wholesome post of her doing what she does best - source and cook a hearty meal.

As part of the TikTok post, however, Onezwa had a bone to pick with some netizens who have left unkind comments on some of her videos, negatively criticising her lifestyle and content.

In the post, she highlighted that she is open to constructive criticism and appreciates feedback. However, she felt that some comments seemed to be nitpicking just for the sake of it.

