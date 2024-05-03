Nara Smith took to her TikTok account and showed off her skills, making bubblegum from scratch

The woman said that her sister visited and said she was craving gum, and she decided to make it for her

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their astonishment while some made jokes

A TikTok user, Nara Smith, took to her account and showed people how to make a bubblegum from scratch.

In the video she uploaded, @naraazizasmith said that her sister came to visit her and told her that she was craving bubblegum. While her sister was out, she decided to make bubblegum for her.

Nara can be seen in the kitchen mixing all the ingredients, which included powdered sugar and corn syrup. She made two flavours: green apple and cinnamon vanilla.

In another part, the sister comes back, and to her surprise, she finds homemade bubblegum from Nara. They try them out, and they are both very pleased. Nara even blows the bubblegum—astonishing.

Woman makes bubblegum from scratch

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were stunned by the video

The video garnered over 23 million views, with many online users amazed by the woman's skills. Some joked, saying they wanted her to create electricity from scratch.

@Stushi21 commented:

"During all my years on earth I've never see someone make homemade bubble gum Nara you are one of a kind girl."

@The dope CEO wanted to know:

"Can you make electricity for us here in SA? We’ll be craving it after 29 May."

@ona was in disbelief:

"Chomi ?? Chappies???"

@Mvands joked:

"Even Google comes here for such information ."

@Abale Motswagole asked:

"What can’t you do? "

