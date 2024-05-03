A young lady plugged South Africans on where she ordered a Macbook, and people loved it

In the TikTok video, she unveiled her Macbook and detailed how she went about ordering the item

The online community loved the woman's plug as they rushed to her comments section to express their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One woman in Bloemfontein had Mzansi going wild after she showcased how she ordered her Macbook for a much cheaper price.

A lady plugged South Africans with affordable MacBook purchases in a Video. Image: @onikah2345

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA on affordable Macbook

This young lady had tounges wagging online and left many South Africans with mixed feelings. The stunner shared an impressive plug on social media. The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @onikah2345, revealed to her viewers that she ordered a Macbook at a US base store named Plug Tech because it was cheaper.

She shows how her Macbook was delivered to her doorstep in the footage. She then unboxed the technological device, and it was a grey Macbook.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Take a look at the video below:

Netizens react with mixed feelings

Although many people appreciated the woman's plug, others could not help but question the stunner's purchase, saying:

Nompumelelo Makhanya said:

"Thank you for this kunini we’ve been asking if they ship to South Africa."

Ray mond697 shared:

"I ordered too, and everything works well, both Mackbook and iPad."

Rehulegile asked:

"How much was it?"

To which the young lady responded by saying:

"R4800."

Tony added:

"Tech devices are relatively lower on Amazon compared to SA."

Nale asked:

"Did you pay customs, and if you did, how much were they?"

The stunner responded by simply adding:

"I didn’t."

Miki commented:

"Hey how long does it take to get delivered?"

Busi Cele simply said:

"Great plug."

Woman plugs Mzansi with budget-friendly Chelsea boots from PnP Clothing

Briefly News previously reported that a woman plugged online users on where to purchase affoabale Chelsea boots.

Chelsea boots are the thing, and many are gearing up to have their hands on this popular fashion trend. TikTok user @nirvashna.p.m has Mzansi covered as she plugged the nation with budget-friendly Chelsea boots from PnP clothing, and the people were amazed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News