A young woman who looks like Brenda Fassie captured hearts while serenading the late icon's statue

The video shared on TikTok showed the lady's uncanny resemblance and had South Africans in awe

The footage clocked over three million views on the platform and people wondered if the content creator is related to the singer

A woman's appearance reminded people of Brenda Fassie. Image: Alain Benainous

Source: Getty Images

A young woman bearing an uncanny resemblance to the late Brenda Fassie serenaded the iconic singer's statue in a viral TikTok video.

Video gets 3 million views

Her likeness to the legendary Vuli Ndlela hitmaker left viewers stunned. It's fascinating how people with no relation and who are ages apart can have similar features.

The video posted by @oluhlencele racked up over three million views and thousands of likes and shares.

Channeling Brenda Fassie's spirit

It seems the young lady is aware that she's Brenda's doppelganger. She's on a mission to keep the spirit of the beloved singer alive with TikTok content centred around her.

Watch the video below:

As the video gained momentum, speculation ran rife about the woman's possible connection to the legendary singer. Some joked about her being the long-lost daughter of Brenda.

See some comments below:

@masubula said:

"Wafana no Brenda nangu umuntu yoh. "

@Ngamla.T posted:

"Brenda left a daughter somewhere."

@majadinonyana wrote:

"Now I believe when they say somewhere in the world, there is someone who looks like you. I could swear I nearly said you are her daughter."

@Winiza stated:

"When they do Brenda's movie, they must give you the role of being Brenda."

@tshidada4 mentioned:

"Even Bongani doesn’t come close to looking like our queen as much as you do."

@Allie commented:

"Brenda doesn't get bored in Heaven, she just watches you singing her songs next to her statue."

@ginagirl typed:

"Wow, you look like Mama B tjo, copy yakhe straight."

@Isaac2Uganda added:

"Is she her daughter?"

Natasha Thahane’s “lookalike” gets SA buzzing

