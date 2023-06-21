Brenda Fassie's son, Bongani Fassie, has shared his battle with suicidal thoughts on BET's Behind The Story

The Vuli Ndlela hitmaker's child said he tried to commit suicide three times by drinking detergents

Mzansi has been supportive to Bongani Fassie after his drug abuse and money woes were made public

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Brenda Fassie's son Bongani Fassie has shocked Mzansi by sharing he wanted to take his life three times.

Bongani Fassie says he wanted to kill himself three times. Image: @oursamusic and @bonganifassie

Source: Instagram

Twitter user @ThisIsColbert shared the video showing Bongani's interview on BET Behind The Story. Bongani told his sad life story, including struggling with drugs and suicidal thoughts.

Fassie said he tried to commit suicide three times by drinking detergents.

"I was supposed to be dead long ago. You know, if my brothers or my so-called friends if they knew or could just give me time to explain myself instead of trying to side with some other people who we really look up to ..." said Bongani.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Check out the video below:

Bongani Fassie's court woes

Bongani has been going through the most lately. According to IOL, Fassie lost more than R25 million from his late mother, Brenda's estate.

Before that, music manager Lance Stehr had taken him to court over defamation. Apparently, Bongani accused Lance of introducing Brenda to drugs.

With insufficient evidence to back his claims, the court ruled in favour of Lance and instructed Bongani to pay R6 million.

"The false and defamatory statements made and broadcast by the defendant and his confidante Mercy Pakela have had the effect of lowering the reputation of the plaintiff (Lance) in the eyes of his community in that the plaintiff is perceived by those to whom publication occurred as an unprofessional manager who exploits his clients and deals drugs to them."

Mzansi shows support for Bongani Fassie

As Bongani Fassie's woes have been public, many people weighed in, including popular tweep @joy_zelda. Joy reacted to a recent episode of I Blew It, which featured Bongani detailing how he lost his money.

Joy tweeted:

"This is Bongani Fassie, son of an icon and Legend he helped many today are musicians and gave them a home to stay, but today they have turned their backs on him...Can We Please Help him get his musical career back on track any SA producers Let's make him trend #iblewit"

Reacting to Joy's tweet, peeps shared split reactions. While some supported Bongani, others called his bad life decisions out.

@yoliswa_yolz said:

"This hurts. It's sad how quickly people forget what you've done for them. I wish he had someone who guided him to the right path at that time."

@SimkaLiya shared:

"The boy is madly gifted. I recently listened to Fire, and Gotta Keep It Going."

@Valenciafikile posted:

"When I watched him on, I blew it. I remembered his mom's words, ethi I want you to be a lawyer so that you can fight for me and my money on her reality show."

@MphoJane8 replied:

"He shouldn’t even have to make music. They need to give him his mother’s royalties."

@SdomaneVanWyk added:

"He was/is a junkie nje."

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567. If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above. Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Nota Baloyi accuses late Brenda Fassie of alleged drug abuse, says it affected her son Bongani Fassie

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi made some shocking allegations about the late Brenda Fassie.

The self-proclaimed music executive and Kwesta's former manager went on social media to accuse Breda of drug abuse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News