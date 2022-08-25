Music executive Lance Stehr is reportedly suing Bongani Fassie for R6.5 million following the claims he made during his reality show

Brenda Fassie's son alleged that the record label owner introduced him to dr*gs during his reality show, Finding Bongani

The talented music producer denied that he received the summons but confirmed that he received a call from the court sheriff

Brenda Fassie's son Bongani Fassie has been hit with a R6.5 million lawsuit. Music mogul Lance Stehr has apparently served the reality TV star with court papers.

Bongani Fassie has been hit with a R6.5 million lawsuit. Image: @bonganifassie

Source: Instagram

The record label boss is suing the music producer for allegedly claiming he introduced him to dr*gs. Bongani reportedly revealed this in his reality show, Finding Bongani.

ZAlebs reports that Drum Magazine shared that Lance has denied giving the star dr*gs which is why he's taking legal action against him. He's suing Bongani Fassie for R6.5 million for defamation of character. He also claimed that he has lost his income because of the allegations.

Bongani denied that he has received the summons, adding that he only received a call from the sheriff. He further shared that he's not worried because Lance allegedly signed consent to do the show.

"You see, that's where the danger is," added Bongani.

Source: Briefly News