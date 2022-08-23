Controversial media personality Nota Baloyi has taken to his timeline to beg his followers for much-needed prayers

The opinionated music exec's estranged wife, Berita, left their marital home this year and he has been instructed by court to pay DJ Shimza R200k

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Nota's post and advised him to take some time off social media and pray for himself

Nota Baloyi has begged Mzansi for prayers. The controversial music exec is going through a lot these days.

Nota Baloyi has begged Mzansi for prayers. Image: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

He has been hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons for the past few weeks. His estranged wife and singer Berita recently shared that they've ended their relationship and DJ Shimza won a defamation case against him a few days ago.

Kwesta's former manager was instructed to pay the DJ over R200 000 in damages. Taking to Twitter, Nota revealed that he feels that's it's about time Mzansi prays for him. Nota Baloyi wrote:

"Right now I need prayers… God is with me but I’d appreciate some prayers right now. Thank you!"

Social media users took to the opinionated media personality's timeline to share their thoughts on his posts. Some offered him sound advice.

@sihlebusta commented:

"You don’t need prayers. Just get off your phone, take time off from your gadgets."

@LGKapoyi wrote:

"We will certainly pray with you, Sir. This country needs you, I speak resilience, more wisdom, favour and protection over your life. It's not easy to stand for he truth. We've got your back in prayer, Sir!"

@PapaaMama_Bona said:

"Bro get off your phone. Do some exercises. Get some sun. Eat good food filled with lots of Proteins. Get some good sleep and read your informative books. That will be a start. Arguing with strangers online and spaces will not help you. A man has to man up eventually."

@Lesib9 added:

"Wena just try keep calm, surround yourself with family & few friends and hopefully listen to the advice on slowing a bit down from social media platforms. Kneel down and pray."

