Nota Baloyi's bae Berita has opened up after the controversial music exec went for influencer Mihlali Ndamase on the timeline

Nota accused Mihlali of being a bad influence on young girls and apparently suggested that he would not hesitate to end her life

Berita took to her timeline and revealed that she left their marital home in January this year and apologised to Mihlali for Nota's remarks

Nota Baloyi is being dragged on social media after going for Mihlali Ndamase. Singer Berita caught strays after Nota's remarks and had to air their dirty laundry in public.

Berita revealed after Nota dragged Mihlali Ndamase that she has separated from him. Image: @lavidanota, @beritaafrosoul, @mihlalii_n

The singer took to her timeline and revealed that she's no longer in a relationship with Nota. Berita shared that she's no longer married to the controversial music exec.

Taking to , the musician expressed that she left their marital home on 13 January.

"I have been quiet because my safely has been a huge concern. This man is extremely irresponsible, reckless and unruly. He simply does not listen to anyone. I do not condone his actions. I cannot even begin to count the numerous times he has erred in his speech."

Berita was reacting to her ex-boo after he suggested that he would kill Mihlali. Nota Baloyi accused the influencer of being a bad influence on young girls.

"@mihlalii_n mntase uxolo. I apologise to you. I do not condone the things said by Nota to you. No woman should ever have to be objectified and ripped apart publicly or privately!"

She also claimed that Nota has allegedly been abusing her, adding that Nota needs help with his mental health.

"The bullying and disgrace I have faced publicly and privately is painful. This man’s irrational behaviour is beyond me. I am a very reasonable person. I will be the first to admit. I missed very big red flags."

Peeps took to Twitter to share their reactions to Berita's reaction to her ex-boo's behaviour on the timeline.

@Nampree said:

"Nota is a stupid arrogant man who has been given a platform multiple times bc South African men feed off men who hate women. Suggesting that he would kill Mihlali is vile and I don't understand how that podcast gets away with so much harm all in the name of 'free speech'."

@Ori_RSA commented:

"Nota fumbled on Berita, I thought his hooligan behaviour was only on social media, kanti he was being abusive even at home? I hope Berita heals, and on a serious note, she did well by leaving."

@BafanaSurprise wrote:

"This is definitely a right time for Nota to take a break from social media. And focus on his personal Life. Twitter isn't a real place where you think, you can get all your Life together. He had his fair share, he must take his L with a chest! And fix his Life."

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"Also Berita didn't have to apologize to Mihlali for Nota's stupidity. Berita probably went through sh*t because of that idiot."

@tintswalomegacy wrote:

"What makes Nota so comfortable in putting Mihlali & Killing in the same sentence? It’s very weird and scary."

@LethuNkanyiso added:

"The way Nota spoke about Mihlali is exactly how many gents think about women, as objects for their own pleasure. This is a very sick and twisted way of thinking that has unfortunately been normalised."

Black Coffee slams Nota Baloyi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee trended after slamming music exec Nota Baloyi. The controversial artist's manager did not back down and savagely clapped back on the timeline.

In a trending clip, the world-renowned DJ dragged Nota's persona. The short video was shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

In the clip, the Grammy-winning DJ told rapper Nasty C and Scoop Makhathini that he wouldn't want his brand to be managed by Nota Baloyi. Nasty and Scoop laughed out loud when Coffee mentioned Nota's name.

