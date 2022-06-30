Dlala Thukzin has named and shamed his manager for allegedly using his name to defraud promoters and fans

The DJ claimed that there were times when he would allegedly make promoters pay twice the amount they were supposed to pay

Dlala has decided to cut ties with him and accept full responsibility for the shambles the manager will leave behind

Thuthuka Zindlovu, better known as Dlala Thukzin, took to social media to claim that his manager has allegedly been defrauding him.

Dlala Thukzin has issued a statement claiming that his manager has been defrauding him. Image: @dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

According to Tshisalive, the DJ issued a statement in which he claimed that his manager, Ayanda 'Benzito Mthembu, was taking money from promoters behind his back.

Since the altercation, Dlala Thukzin has decided to cut connections with 'Benzito.'

The music producer has decided to accept full responsibility for the promoters who have already been allegedly scammed by Mthembu.

“I would like to apologise to my clients and fans at large for the confusion and inconvenience caused by this. The Dlala Thukzin brand is my bread and butter and I take full responsibility for his actions. I would like to request that you guys stop communicating with him regarding any business that involves me, my business or my brand. Do not send any money to him,” said Dlala in a statement.

TshisaLive has approached Dlala Thukzin and Ayanda Mthembu, but neither wanted to comment on the claims.

“It was a very huge disappointment to find Ayanda in such a dilemma that could have been avoided. However, this is the situation we are in, emotional as it is, Thukzin does not wish to comment any further. We only wish that Ayanda knows whatever he is doing and wish him the best on his future endeavours, ” said Dlala's team when the publication reached out for a comment.

