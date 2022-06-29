Julius Malema has shared that late Mzansi rapper Riky Rick could have spoken to a professional about his depression

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader was a guest on Tbo Touch's show on Metro FM when he opened up about the Boss Zonke hitmaker's passing

The politician encouraged people with mental health issues to speak to professionals when they are going through a lot

EFF leader Julius Malema has opened up about depression following Riky Rick's death earlier this year. The politician believes that the rapper should have spoken out instead of taking the decision he took.

EFF leader Julius Malema has spoken out on depression following Riky Rick’s passing. Image: @effsouthafrica, @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

The Boss Zonke hitmaker passed away on 23 February and his death shook the whole of Mzansi and the entire entertainment scene. Malema spoke about the star's death in a recent interview on the radio.

When he sat down with Tbo Touch on Metro FM, Julius Malema encouraged people with mental health issues to seek help from professionals. TshisaLIVE reports that he also shared that he prefers not to attend funerals of people who take their own lives.

"I believe that Ricky Rick could have spoken to us, because if we resort to that, then our children will no longer speak to us."

He shared that he has also been through a lot, but he has never thought of "suicide as a solution".

In February, Malema took to Twitter to mourn the death of Riky. He said that the nation failed to hear the rapper's "loud whisper".

