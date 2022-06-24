Julius Malema's political party EFF has announced that their CIC will make an appearance on Tbo Touch's radio show

The politician, who is also a good club DJ, is set to co-host the radio personality's 3-6pm show on Metro FM on Friday

Reacting to the announcement, social media users shared mixed reactions with some saying they are looking forward to listening to the national show

Julius Malema is set to make an appearance on Tbo Touch's show on Metro FM. The EFF leader will co-host Touch's 3-6pm show on Friday, 24 June.

Julius Malema is set to make an appearance on Metro FM’s ’The Touchdown With Tbo Touch. Image: @effsouthafrica, @iamtbotouch

Source: Instagram

Malema and Touch have been good friends for a long time. Malema has also proved time and again that he's a good DJ. Videos of the politician DJing at clubs such as Konka constantly trend on the timeline.

The Economic Freedom Fighter's social media team took to Twitter to announce the news. TshisaLIVE reports that the political party said:

"Don’t Miss It. The CIC @Julius_S_Malema will co-host the Touch Down on Metro FM, alongside @iamtbotouch on Friday, 24 June 2022."

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the announcement. Some said they are looking forward to listening to the show, while others said real leaders are out there working for the people of Mzansi.

@ThabangkaGumede said:

"Bo @GaytonMcK are working. Real leaders. Your leaders are out there hosting shows... anyway we're not complaining."

@Zakes_12 commented:

"Juju how about you make a mix with Kabza De Dmall so we play it from PTA to Venda and we come back with 45PBM you join Glen Lewis there at 2000 there after you make deep house mix! It will also raise funds for EFF. That will be a good synergies."

@choene78 wrote:

"It's a date for me."

@xNgubo said:

"SA youth needed this interview to regain momentum to politics. We can't fool ourselves and think politics doesn't involve us. We here because of political decisions taken by corrupt ANC old age politicians. They now protecting money laundering at #PhalaPhalaFarmGate."

@Constitution_94 added:

"Malema is using the EFF trying to save the low ratings of his friend's show."

Tbo Touch threatens to sue Musa Khawula

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tbo Touch is threatening to sue Musa Khawula. The controversial blogger rubbed the Metro FM star up the wrong way when he accused him of running Soweto TV to the ground.

Musa alleged that the media personality embezzled funds at the community TV channel. Musa claimed Touch allegedly used the channel's funds to fund his online radio station, Touch HD.

Taking to Twitter, Musa reported that Touch is accused of paying himself three times - as a CEO, a director of a sales company MVM and paying his company Touch HD with Soweto TV's funds. He added that Touch's company doesn't render any services at the station.

Source: Briefly News